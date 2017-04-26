How did we let this happen? — Dharm Navaratnam

APRIL 26 — We choose to keep quiet. So often we choose to look the other way. It’s not my son. It’s not my daughter. But it could have been.

This afternoon, an 11 year old schoolboy passed away after going through horific injuries and abuse. His legs were apparently whipped with a water hose by an assistant warden in the school that he attended. His legs turned blue-black and caused serious infection that led to his legs being amputated. The infection spread to his kidneys and shoulder and his frail body couldnt take it anymore.

How did we let this happen to Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi? He was only 11 years old. A time that children should be playing and learning happily at school. Instead he was beaten with a hose. One has to wonder what ‘crime’ this harsh punishment warranted. One has to wonder what kind of school advocates such punishment being meted out. One has to wonder what kind of person can beat a child to such an extent that his legs turn black and blue.

I felt physically ill when I first read about the horrendous injuries. It was worse when you saw the pictures of his legs. Learning about his death later today was almost mind numbing. It was tragic, senseless and so unnecessary.

According to news reports, the assistant warden that meted out this punishment on Taqif, used to beat some of the other children as well. Why did no one bring this matter up to the authorities? Were the school authorities really unaware that such harsh punishment was being carried out?

The fact that this happened in a religious school is even more shocking if simply for the fact that you would hope that a religous school would teach compassion, peace and forgiveness rather than imposing capital punishment. But really, truth be told, this could have happened in any school. The worrying part is that it may well be happening under our very noses and we could all be oblivious to it.

How was the Assistant Warden, who is reported to have a criminal record, hired to work in the school? How are those with a criminal record allowed to work with children? Are there no background checks on school staff to make sure that our children are safe? What is to become of the school where this incident happened? Should it be shut down pending investigations? Should a thorough check be carried out on the school?

so many questions and yet, even if there are answers, it may be too late. A child is dead. Taqif could have been your child. He could have been any of ours. We cannot choose to keep quiet or look the other way any longer. By looking the other way, we are all collectively responsible. We have to look out for each other and more importantly for each others children. Listen to what our children tell us and don’t be so dismissive. Look for signs that something is not right. We cannot afford to let any more of our children go through what Taqif did. One can only hope and pray that his death was not in vain.

My deepest condolences to the family.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.