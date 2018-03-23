Expect a much more intense fight this time — Pook Ah Lek

MARCH 23 — During the opening of the Malaysian Chinese Newspaper Editors' Association headquarters building last Saturday, I kept cautioning the other industrial players about the possible slanderous remarks against Chinese newspapers from certain quarters and open humiliation of our reporters during electoral campaigns.

We are all aware that some politicians are more than happy to repeat their same old tricks of framing the media in the coming general elections, after those tricks apparently worked in the 2013 elections.

Indeed, even before the election war has officially started, we have seen posters accusing Penang chief minister of reneging on his 51 promises for the 10 years in office. And when local Chinese newspapers carried an advertisement with the number “1051,” they were accused of "colluding with them".

This is a trick some politicians have grown so much accustomed to, although they may no longer work in today's context.

Penang BN chairman Teng Chang Yeow has admitted that those posters were indeed put up at the instruction of the state BN, and since it was the work of BN, they should just go after BN and not drag the Chinese newspapers into hot water.

Earlier, a specific politician from a party issued a statement on 1MDB every day, while one from another party did the same on the NFC scandal. These statements appeared almost on a daily basis but that should hot be construed as Chinese newspapers being on the same side as the opposition.

Whether a piece of news will eventually appear on the newspaper depends on its importance and readability as well as the editorial space available.

Similarly. we accept advertisements from any political party or civic organization so long as their content is not against the law and contains no seditious elements. We are happy to take them, be they from BN or PH.

PH is gearing up to face the general elections with the ultimate goal of capturing Putrajaya. They are so well prepared this time that they don't actually need to court the sympathy of voters any more.

Those remarks such as “Chinese newspapers colluding with BN,” “we are being oppressed by the mainstream media," "we are not as rich as BN to put up advertisements," etc are no longer applicable today. In its stead, the same thing will only trigger a backlash from the electorate.

The Opposition has made it very clear that they will go all out to uproot MCA in order to win enough seats to claim Putrajaya. As such we can foresee that GE14 is going to be an even more intensely fought battle than previous ones.

Indeed we have seen that DAP is prepared to send its most powerful people to Ayer Hitam, Labis and Teluk Intan to challenge the incumbent MCA and Gerakan reps. These battles, while they are poised to attract the most attention, are nevertheless a zero-sum game that will only allow either side to survive, not both.

For so many years throughout my journalistic career, I have seen that some of our politicians are indeed excessively arrogant. They have forgotten that in the end the rakyat are the ones to determine their fates.

I remember attending a Pakatan Rakyat ceramah during the 2013 general elections. That was a semi-urban constituency. A speaker took the opportunity to harp on the gas price issue, promising the supporters that if PR were to win the election, they would bring down the fuel prices right on the second day.

The speaker assured his listeners that if PR took Putrajaya, they would summon the Petronas CEO the following morning and demanded that he cut the fuel prices immediately.

It was followed by a thunderous applause but I instantly felt myself out of place, as I couldn't put myself in that euphoria mood.

I was amazed that our voters were willing to be led by the nose by opportunistic politicians playing up populist tricks.

There is a whole heap of problems in the housing estate I am now living. We often find ourselves completely helpless when seeking assistance over a melange of tacky issues, including security.

The MP in my constituency has been in service for 10 years now, but he is hardly visible here. If you don't read newspapers or online news, you may not even know how he looks like.

Well, MPs should only talk about big things concerning the country, not trivial things like checking the drains, people say. But, at least the local state assembly rep should do something, I guess. However, she seems to be more interested in writing letters to block a concert not held in her constituency than something very much closer.

Fine, the local councilor should at least do something, right? But when an appointment was fixed with the residents' association, he only sent an assistant.

It looks like we only have ourselves to depend on when we are in trouble. — Sin Chiew Daily

