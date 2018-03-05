Enough of the mollycoddling! — Lee Yew Meng

MARCH 5 — Amuthambigai Thamarajah has proudly highlighted that for the first time four women were elected to the 11-member General Committee of the Royal Lake Club (founded 1890). I am sure more important to Amu is the open-minded attitude of electors rather than the mere success of those four ladies. Besides, they are known to be contributing club members. One of them, Datuk Nik Gee, was even the top vote getter.

Asian women heads of government

The world’s first woman prime minister was Sirimavo Bandaranaike of Ceylon/Sri Lanka 1960-65. She was re-elected 1970-77 and 1994-00. Her daughter Chandrika was the PM for three months in 1994 and subsequently kicked upstairs as president during mum’s final term. Sirimavo became head of her party after her MP husband was assassinated in 1959.

The next woman PM was Indira Gandhi of India who served 1966-77, and 1980-84, when she was assassinated by two of her bodyguards in the garden of her residence. She was the daughter of Jawaharlal (Pandit) Nehru, the first PM 1947-64.

Nearer home, we had Corazon (Cory) Aquino who was president of the Philippines 1986-92. This self-proclaimed “plain housewife” was catapulted into office and in the history books owing to the death of her husband Senator Benigno Aquino Jr in 1983.

Benigno was known to be one of the fiercest critics of president Ferdinand Marcos’ martial rule. The senator was shot point-blank upon being escorted from the aircraft to a waiting car. He was returning after a three-year self imposed exile in the US.

Benazir Bhutto was a trailblazer when she got elected PM of Pakistan 1988-90. That was 30 years ago in a Muslim majority nation. She returned for a second term 1993-96. Benazir was killed in 2007 while campaigning for the 2008 election. Her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, president of Pakistan 1971-73 and PM 1973-77, was executed after a dubious trial in 1979 by the General Zia-ul-Haq regime.

In Bangladesh, another Muslim majority nation, the two Begums reign. Khaleda Zia was PM 1991-96 and 2001-06 with Sheikh Hasina PM 1996-01 and 2009-present. Khaleda’s husband was Ziaur Rahman who was president from 1977 until he was killed by the military in 1981. Sheikh Hasina’s father was Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a founding father of Bangladesh, and PM 1971 until he was assassinated in 1975.

Even nearer home we had Megawati Sukarnoputri, president of Indonesia 2001-04. Megawati’s father was Sukarno, the first president 1945-67. And how can we forget Yingluck Shinawatra, the Thai PM 2001-04 whose brother Thaksin was PM 2001-06?

There was lots of mayhem! But the women succeeded in spite of the violence.

All the women leaders were their party bosses, not women’s wing chiefs, though there was a brother, father or husband preceding their success in high office. Male dominance is quite embedded in most of those societies, and Malaysia would be well ahead against any given civil liberties indices in those countries.

Our Federal Constitution is clear in that whomever receives majority support in parliament can be appointed prime minister. There are no race, religion or gender impediments. Super, isn’t it?

The Opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition has announced their deputy prime minister designate as Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah. All political observers believe Wan Azizah is holding all posts in trust for husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is not at liberty to be an active player.

If Pakatan were to win, and Tun Dr Mahathir does step down after one year, and Anwar doesn’t receive a royal pardon, we could be heading towards the first woman prime minister of Malaysia...hypothetically speaking.

Women’s wing

Women and youth wings are permanent features in the Malaysian political arena. And in other organisations, I remember once we even had positions reserved for East Malaysians. Understandably it was designed to be inclusive but it doesn’t look like this feature exists anymore.

I think the case for a youth section has all the merits though the cut-off age is a cause for deliberation. Should it be 30, 40 or 45 years? I would go for 30 but it seems 45 is the favoured age. Certainly the youth section must be a mixed one.

As for the “woman’s wing,” I think it’s overdue to be phased out. Owing to the tremendous advances made by women, perhaps as far back as 30 years, this continued categorisation is actually a hindrance to their rise in substantive leadership because the original intents to provide the “leg-up” isn’t relevant anymore.

More than 60 per cent of undergraduates in public universities are women. This started over 10 years ago. What they truly need is to be treated fairly with none of the “male chauvinism” nonsense.

And women’s causes wouldn’t be subordinated because of the absence of a woman’s wing because these causes would be right smack in the main agenda as social justice issues.

I offered two situations to 16 women aged 26 to 62, all of whom are corporate/business executives to pick their preference — #1. Would you prefer to have a woman’s wing (so that women have a better chance in leadership roles)? Or #2. Scrap the women’s wing (so that women can actually lead the organisation)?

14 picked #2. Are they saying, “Enough mollycoddling?”

Postscript

Thus far I don’t recall any serious discussions on women candidature for menteri besar/chief minister, or for governor. But thankfully, women secretaries-general are now the norm. Perhaps soon a lady Public Services Department Director-General? Singapore has made their move. Halimah Yacob was elected their president in September 2017, never mind head of state.

* Datuk Lee Yew Meng is CEO of genovasi d.school

