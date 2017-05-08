Empowering, liberating citizens via Internet — Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos

MAY 8 — I consider the Internet and Google search engine among the greatest revolutions of the past century. The world has considerably changed in so many ways in the past 100 years beyond human imagination, especially in terms of empowering the citizen.

To me, citizen empowerment, by which I mean the ability of the citizen to take charge of his life and his destiny individually and collectively, depends largely on attitude, education, access to facts and information and quality of communication technology. Attitude, of course is almost a dominant factor that influences a person’s quality of life in the broadest sense of the word. As the saying goes, “giving flowers to monkeys”, the best of technology is useless in the hands of a community which has a regressive or negative attitude towards life.

That aside, the quality, availability and accessibility to education directly empowers the citizen. Education has the amazing power of bringing out potentials in individuals who allow it to happen (attitude). I am referring to education in the broadest sense and not to the specific acquisition of skills in school and universities which sadly have been churning out highly “schooled barbarians”. However, this is a separate matter that I have discussed before.

The Internet is indeed a great gift of tremendous power to those who know. In this age, anyone who wants to be educated can do so from the laptop in his home provided that he retains the habit of thinking critically, is analytical in approach and courageous enough to depart from so-called norms based on his level of cognitive abilities.

The vast amount of facts, information, ideas and thoughts that once upon a time was available to a select few is now available to everyone. It allows one to access different perspectives of life and demonstrates the miracle that diversity of human environment (ethnic, culture, religion, etc) can bring to evolve one closer to humanity. One truly belongs to a global university if one views it that way.

Whether it concerns religion, economics, social, politics or anything in life, you have to think and question it. A person who does not want to think and accepts whatever is given or taught to him as the “truth of life” has chosen to enslave himself to ideas that has arisen out of collective conjectures. Such a person is easily manipulated and limited by norms, culture and ethnicity.

Because he is so limited, the humanity in him may not fully evolve especially when he is so readily awed by the herd mentality which unthinking masses usually are prone to. I note with total sadness that while the nature of life wants to liberate the individual, the uneducated mind imprisons him as a slave to a few groups of elitist masters in the community. Hence, the Lord-peasant relationship continues even in the most economically advanced countries, what more in a country like ours. The Internet offers alternative perspectives that can liberate the mind.

All powerful segments in society — whether political, religious, social and economic — thrive and grow on limiting the availability and quality of information and facts to others. In other words, they will try to monopolise or control information and facts so that they alone can dominate and be powerful. The Internet erodes this power.

Imagine about 100 years ago, if you have a conversation with a so-called learned man, it may be a monologue because you may not have the opportunity to verify the facts that he is telling you. However, today, you are able to verify his facts in real time with the Internet to see whether he is indeed a learned man or a charlatan who had obtained a degree or PhD from some university.

Likewise, the speeches and actions of politicians can be verified with other facts and recorded on YouTube for posterity and to determine the consistency of his ideas and so-called struggles for the people. I truly believe that the Internet is a powerful challenge to the religious and political elites because whatever they say can be researched on the Internet. This is very empowering.

The quality and development of information technology also determines the strength and quality of the citizen’s power. I understand that in a decade to come, Google lens may be commercialised. It is like a lens that you fix to your eyes to access the Internet.

As you talk to someone you not only can access information relating to what he is saying but you can also do a quick check on the person based on information available on the Internet. A translator speaker may also be made available that allows you to speak to anyone who speaks a different language than you, as in the Star Trek movies.

With all these technological developments, I believe citizens will be empowered greatly and cross the religious, ethnic and cultural boundaries towards embracing humanity.

I want ordinary citizens to be empowered because I have never believed that the current environment allows real talents to be tapped as those with political, economic and social advantages always have the unfair edge. Our society also still suffers from this psychotic illusion of equating accumulation of material wealth with “success”. Hence, the person with material wealth and connections is given a powerful position in society even though he is a true idiot.

Like every good thing, I believe there will be a corresponding evil. In the case of citizen empowerment via the Internet, there will be moves to curtail that access and attempts will be made to tamper with the quality of information and facts available on the Internet. There will also be abuses by those who will abuse life, even offline.

These are to be expected and the responsible citizen must design ways to protect the ordinary, responsible citizens’ rights of access to the Internet, both quantity and quality-wise.

* Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos is a senior lawyer and founder of Rapera, a movement which encourages thinking and compassionate citizens. He can be reached at rapera.jay@gmail.com.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.