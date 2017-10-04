Decisive actions needed to master English — Tan Eng Bee

OCTOBER 4 — It is heart-warming to see individuals in position of influence emphasising the importance of mastering English and the teaching of the language in schools and institutions of higher learning.

This time round, as reported in the papers, the Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah took a strong stand as to why she feels mastering English is so very important in our days where the conduct of business and politics globally is in English.

One of the reasons for placing such great importance in English is Her Majesty’s experience such as her ability to communicate and deliver her speeches in English to English-speaking audience overseas.

She also uses English in other engagements with the people, both locally and overseas to full effect and to her advantage.

Not too long ago, the same importance and emphasis of English in the conduct of business and politics internationally was given by the Sultan of Johor.

While the government of the day through the Ministry of Education has allocated more teaching periods for English in schools and producing more English teachers to cater for the demands, the bottom line is whether these teachers or lecturers are proficiently competent enough to teach the language.

It is common knowledge that many of our English graduates teaching in schools and colleges cannot teach, write and speak English competently and proficiently.

In short, we have not seen the results as per date.

Many students, including those in tertiary education appear to take a lackadaisical or neglectful attitude toward learning and improving their level of English competency, both speaking and writing in English.

One of the reasons could be attributed to the fact English is not a “must passed subject” in the SPM examination unlike Bahasa Malaysia which is a “must passed subject.”

The idea of making English a “must passed subject” at SPM level was shot down soon after it was suggested. Reasons offered was that rural students may not be able to compete with urban students due to the unavailability of English teachers and teaching facilities, thus, making the move an uneven playing ground in that sense.

Therefore, the importance of mastering English remains an optional decision which students thought they can live without and would give it a miss rather than paying the price to master the language that will prove useful, undoubtedly, enhance their marketability in the local and international business arena.

Consider countries which once sidelined English are beginning to realise they have to emphasise the importance of English in schools and universities so as to give a cutting edge to the next generation to compete and to challenge themselves in the international market place.

Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, the four eastern economic dragons in the Far East, have woken up to the fact they will lose out in the global economy if their businessmen, politicians and spokesmen cannot speak or write the language.

Sensing they had to act fast to correct the situation, these four economic giants took drastic but decisive steps about 40 years ago to ensure students in schools and universities were taught English that would give them a distinct advantage when they engaged with their global business counterparts or partners. Nowadays, we seldom find expatriates from their respective country unable to speak or write simple communicable English.

We have responded passively and indecisively as what we see today. The teaching and emphasis of English has not gained a strong firm foothold in the education system despite having changes made in our education system.

Failure to adhere to sound proven approaches toward teaching English, continuous neglect, half-hearted emphasis, and indifference toward mastering English would regress our students and those in the marketplace further downstream, including the next generation who would find it an uphill challenge once they enter the job market.

It is a known fact that fresh graduates who failed to master English to an acceptable and competent level as demanded by the business community cannot play significantly and meaningful role for their employers. That is a sad fact which ought to shake the power of the day to act wisely and decisively for the good of the our future generation.

Isn’t it sad we were once an English speaking nation prior to the awful decision to sideline English in the early 1970s, a decision which our politicians who gave their approval for the change would have regretted today?

We are paying the price for that decision which had English downgraded to such an extent that the damage has not been addressed critically, incisively and resolutely since then, what more, when there is an absence of political will to take English to another level.

We should have capitalised on that strong and distinct advantage when schools, universities, government offices, and the masses in general were able to speak and write in English. That was the legacy the British gave to the then Malaya but politicians after Merdeka were careless for not maintaining English as an important language which the British had left us with.

Colonised countries of the once British Empire such as India, Singapore, the many Caribbean and Pacific islands and many African nations, among others, have continued to give great importance to English, apart from mastering their own language or dialect.

Surprisingly, even non-colonised nations such as Rwanda and Liberia have adopted English as the national language.

It is time to act by placing greater emphasis and importance of English in the primary and secondary education, to reconsider English as a “must passed subject” in the SPM examination, and to consider teaching English throughout one’s tertiary education in colleges and universities regardless of the faculty one is placed in. For these to happen, we need a strong political will to see it through, failing which, we will not see the light of day.

As a parting shot, in our international preschool in Mont Kiara which has a sizeable Japanese and Korean children, among other nationalities, expatriate parents want their children to master English before they enter primary school in their respective national language.

These expatriates are aware of the importance of English outside their country. The test of their true worth is when they are assigned to face the globalised business community who do not speak or write their national language and to compete for their paymasters.

I hope my concern will add in a small way to what a number of royalties, scholars and academicians, employers, NGOs such as PAGE, parents, and many others have voiced their concern in meetings, forums and conferences far too often already.

