DAP’s claim of RoS sabotage invalid — Lim Sian See

JULY 10 — DAP is now saying RoS wants to sabotage them as they said they had run another party re-election on Sept 29, 2013.

Unfortunately, the RoS had never recognised that 2013 re-election — which was supposed to solve the problematic 2012 election.

The instruction was very clear that DAP was supposed to use the 2012 delegate's list but did not appear to do this.

The attached letter dated December 2013 from the RoS to Kedah DAP which is after the Sept 29, 2013 so-called DAP re-election also clearly PROVES that RoS did not recognise the Sept 2013 election — meaning the 2012 problem continues to be left unsolved.

In fact, in October 2015, Home Minister Zahid specifically told Anthony Loke in Parliament in a written reply that said:

“RoS is still probing the DAP election because the party still has not taken the measures as per RoS’s suggestions.”

Therefore, DAP's claim that the RoS is four years late hence this is sabotage IS NOT VALID as DAP had clearly known all along that their party re-election in 2013 was invalid but did not bother to do anything about it.

If there was any sabotage, it was DAP who sabotaged themselves since they took ROS lightly all these years.

Do you reckon a party who totally ignores TWO valid CRIMINAL CORRUPTION CHARGES under the PENAL CODE and still allows their Sec-Gen to continue to be Chief Minister would give much attention to the RoS?

Of course not.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.