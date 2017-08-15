Condemn and reject political violence — Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia

AUGUST 15 — It was reported that several youths lit flares, threw chairs and shoes at the former Prime Minister, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad at the “Nothing to Hide 2.0” forum in Shah Alam on 13 August 2017.

Such despicable behaviour is fast becoming a growing trend in the Malaysian public space with threats of violence or actual violent actions towards politicians, activists and ordinary Malaysians who expressed their opinions concerning the state of Malaysian society and politics. These heinous acts of political gangsterism are aimed at intimidating the democratic contestation of ideas and silencing dissenting opinions.

This trend is worrying particularly with the looming General Elections. Such unruly and criminal behaviour, if left unchecked will inevitably escalate to outbreaks of political violence during the campaigning period.

The Civil Society Organisations listed below:

1. call upon all peace loving Malaysians irrespective of political views to condemn and reject all forms of political violence as well as any individual and organisation that try to directly or indirectly justify violence or protect the assailants;

2. urge all political parties to strongly remind their supporters that violence will not be tolerated and to take all precautions to ensure the safety of participants at their public rallies;

3. implore all sides to utilise the channel of engagement and civil discourse to solve problems rather than resort to violence and uncivilised means.

4. strongly urge the police to immediately investigate and promptly apprehend the masterminds and perpetrators of this ruthless subversion of our democracy who must be swiftly prosecuted and convicted to show there is no impunity for political violence in Malaysia.

*This statement is issued by the secretariat of Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia (GBM).

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisations and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.

Endorsed by the following Civil Society Organisations:

1. All Women’s Action Society (AWAM)

2. Angkatan Warga Aman Malaysia (WargaAMAN)

3. Association of Women Lawyers Malaysia (AWL)

4. Baramkini

5. Community Development Centre (CDC)

6. ENGAGE

7. Federation Of Malaysian Indian Organisation (PRIMA)

8. Greenfriends Sabah (GF-Sabah)

9. G25

10. Institute For Development Of Alternative Living (IDEAL)

11. Jaringan Orang Asal SeMalaysia (JOAS)

12. Jaringan Rakyat Tertinda (JERIT)

13. JIHAD for JUSTICE

14. Kuen Cheng Alumni Association (KCAA)

15. Kumpulan Aktivis Mahasiswa Independen (KAMI)

16. Kuala Lumpur Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH)

17. LLG Cultural Development Centre (LLG)

18. Malaysian Indians Progressive Association (MIPAS)

19. Malaysian Indians Transformation Action Team (MITRA)

20. Malaysian Physicians for Social Responsibility (MPSR)

21. Malaysian Youth Care Association

22. Merdeka University Berhad (MUB)

23. Muslim Professionals Forum (MPF)

24. National Human Rights Society (HAKAM)

25. National Indian Rights Action Team (NIAT)

26. Negeri Sembilan Chinese Assembly Hall (NSCAH)

27. ONE RACE-HUMAN RACE

28. Oriental Hearts and Mind Study Institute (OHMSI)

29. Persatuan Aliran Kesedaran Negara (Aliran)

30. Persatuan Masyarakat Selangor dan Wilayah Persekutuan (PERMAS)

31. Persatuan Promosi Hak Asasi Manusia (PROHAM)

32. Persatuan Rapat Malaysia (RAPAT)

33. Pertubuhan IKRAM Malaysia (IKRAM)

34. Plantation Resource Centre (PRC)

35. Projek Dialog (PD)

36. Pusat KOMAS

37. Sabah Women's Action (SAWO)

38. Save Rivers

39. Saya Bangsa Malaysia (SABM)

40. Sisters in Islam (SIS)

41. Suara Rakyat Malaysia (SUARAM)

42. Tamil Foundation (TF)

43. TENAGANITA

44. Tindak Malaysia (TM)

45. WE ARE MALAYSIANS

46. Women's Aid Organisation (WAO)

47. Women's Centre for Change, Penang (WCC)