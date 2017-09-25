Beyond blanket quota — Kalaivaanan Murty

SEPTEMBER 25 — I refer to an article published in The Malay Mail Online titled ‘More places at public universities for Indian students needed, says lecturer’ published on 24th September 2017.

I was alarmed on my first reading of the article. There seems to be a clear contradiction in the opinion of the senior academician from University of Malaya as quoted by the article. Surely an academician from the nation’s top University would not have remarked the quota system implemented in public universities as the reason behind the hampering of educational advancement of the Malaysian Indian community as it has long founded its way into the history book when it was abolished way back in 2002.

This position of his is in contravention to the enrolment data of Malaysian Indian students in public institutions pre-and post-implementation of meritocracy (a system of enrolment focusing on merit). Recently, the Prime Minister himself has acknowledged in his speech during the launch of Malaysian Indian Blueprint that Meritocratic intake system has taken a toll on the numbers of Malaysian Indian students enrolling in public institutions since its inception.

Indeed, benefit of doubt has to be awarded to the Professor as he clearly went on to suggest for reservation of places in public institutions for ethnic Indian students in the following paragraphs of the article. Be it as it may, I am called upon to share my thoughts on this subject matter based on my limited but grounded knowledge on the issue.

The bleak reality

The Prime Minister’s remark on the Meritocratic intake system is in tangent with the reality faced by minority Indian students across the nation. The burning desire of a Boy from a sub-urban housing area to score flying colours in public examinations in order to secure placement in public institutions halts halfway through when courses in public institutions are awarded disproportionately on the purported notion of ‘Merit’, crushing the dreams and hopes of this young Malaysian. He loves his country as much as others do, He stands proud to sing the National anthem with much enthusiasm only to realise towards the end of his secondary education that despite being a Malaysian, he is still different than others.

For those of his friends with means, doors of private institutions are held wide open but for this boy whose family struggles to make ends meet before the dawn of a new day, opportunities are very scarce. This is the reality that persists through the fabric of the life of an economically-challenged student which needs serious intervention from the government, concerned organisations and members of the public at large.

Ethnic quota isn’t always the solution

I am confident that the Prime Minister would have realised that the ethnic-quota-based intake is not the solution for the lopsided playing field of our tertiary education system. However, the role played by ethnic quota system isn’t to be undermined at least for the next decade to come. Meritocracy is often lauded as a mean to create competitive culture, where personal development is strived and individuals’ potential is maximised. Such projection is utopian in nature as it assumes that everyone starts from the same grid at the same time contrary to the reality. Students from different economic class undergo different set of challenges monetary or otherwise. While those facing such adversaries should not consider it as a hindrance instead to reconfigure the challenge as a propellant to strive ahead; only a fraction manages to shackle away from that chain of inequality plunging further into disarray.

While Malaysian Indian students should be given more opportunities to enrol in public institutions by means of allocating 7% in terms of intake to public universities and 10% in terms of intake to Polytechnics which would allow the community to produce graduates with lesser (in comparison to graduates from private institutions) or zero educational debt, it will not, in the long run address the issue on the economic disparage between different economic class of the community namely between T20, M40 and B40.

The real solution lies in introducing and/or expanding affirmative actions on the basis of socioeconomic standing (already employed minimally for the intake of students to TVET tertiary education). Students regardless of ethnicity from B40 background will enjoy an added advantage in the selection process public institutions thus significantly altering the socio-economic standing of their respective families upon graduating as these students’ will reap the maximum benefit of subsidised public education. In the long run, families originally from B40 background will move up the economic ladder to attain better socio-economic standing. I failed to see (and I stand corrected) the point in enriching the already enriched with a blanket ethnic quota.

Intervening effort

Setting quota per se does not address the issue overnight. Malaysian Indian students face a wide range of challenges during their studies and even more after completion of their secondary level of education. Even if the number of intake is raised through an imposition of 7% quota in public universities, without raising the figures in the ‘Feeder Groups’ namely with Matriculation, STPM and Diploma qualification any effort would be in vain. The allocation of 1500 seats to ethnic Indian students in Matriculation will not be sufficient to ‘feed’ more students to public institution thus there must be an increase of 1000 more seats with particular preference to students from B40 background. Takers of STPM level Pre-university should be increased by means of intervention activities conducted by not only the government but also members of the society at large scale. Similar to the campaign conducted by various community concerned groups to increase the number of students enrolling into Tamil schools, a stronger wave of support ought to be employed to encourage enrolment of Indian students into academically established STPM programmes.

Public funded institutions play an important role in educating the future generation of this nation, lending hands to those in need and giving hopes when it is bleak. As such the intake process into these institutions must be done with clear conscience by employing effective and targeted affirmative action, not for a short term political gain, but for the betterment of the nation as whole in the long run. Empowering the economically challenged segment of the society should be accorded the status of national agenda encompassing the development of the underprivileged Malaysian Indian community. Only then we can progress into the realm of excellence TOGETHER as a nation.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.

**Kalaivaanan Murty, Law graduate from University of Malaya, National Coordinator of IPTA My 1st Choice (Education guidance programme aimed at encouraging students to opt for public funded government institution of studies)