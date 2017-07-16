Al-Aqsa Must Be Reopened — Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail

JULY 16 — On behalf of the Malaysian Federal Parliamentary Opposition, I strongly condemn the closure of the al-Alqa Mosque on Friday, 14 July 2017 by the Israeli authorities. The closure meant that Muslims were not able to perform the Friday prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque for the first time in nearly five decades.

The al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest mosque for Muslims and also a holy site for Christians. The closure is an indicator of mounting tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians. While we understand the security concerns which precipitated this action, the closure of al-Aqsa Mosque must not be allowed to be used by radical and militant extremists to further propagate their violent ideology.

Therefore the international community must censure this closure in the strongest terms and call for the immediate reopening of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

* Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is the President of Pakatan Harapan and People’s Justice Party

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.