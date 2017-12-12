ADUN responsible for accident-prone PJ one-way loop — Mak Khuin Weng

DECEMBER 12 -- It was recently reported that the Petaling Jaya OCPD announced that the one-way loop road system in Petaling Jaya is accident prone with 1450 accidents recorded over the past three years.

For those who are uninitiated, the one-way loop system was a redesign of the traffic system in Petaling Jaya Section 52 with a budget of RM23.8 million that started work in 2014 and was completed at the end of 2016.

The high accident rate involving the road system should be of no surprise to PJ residents though, as there are numerous media articles over the years detailing the public objection that was totally ignored by the Petaling Jaya City Council and the Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Risyhakaran.

Let us take a trip down memory lane.

The one-way loop traffic system was first put on a trial run in mid-2014. By October 2014, many residents were complaining that the system was dangerous and caused accidents.

After that negative feedback, MBPJ held a public briefing on the project where almost a thousand PJ residents, students, business owners and motorists turned up to complain . One of the key pledges MBPJ gave residents at this public meeting was that they would do a safety audit.

But three months later, Bukit Gasing ADUN Rajiv Rishyakaran announced the project would be permanent and was approved in a MBPJ February meeting, completely ignoring the promise for the safety audit to be done.

In response, I and several PJ residents wrote in to demand for the traffic impact assessment and the development plans for this project in March 2015.

You know what MBPJ told us then? There were no development plans. The design was on a single sheet of A4 paper. I asked how this project could get a budget when there were no design specifications. Indeed, how does MBPJ pay for a project without development plans? There would be no milestones or delivery checklist to issue payment to the contractor if there were no plans.

MBPJ didn't respond to the criticisms and questions though. There were subsequent letters and media reports written to whack MBPJ on the one-way loop throughout 2016 and 2017, but MBPJ's typical response was that they were looking into it.

So, what happened to that safety audit that MBPJ promised in December 2014 – will that study be revealed to the public? Was there even a safety audit done? How did a project with a budget of RM23.8 mil fail to ensure that the road design was safe for road users and pedestrians?

Our ADUN can continue to ignore these questions for now, but he cannot avoid these questions when he seeks reelection in a few months’ time.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.