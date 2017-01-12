Adenan was our beacon of hope — Lee Yew Meng

JANUARY 12 — I am very sad to learn of the Sarawak chief minister’s passing.

Someone of Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s stature, both as a top government and political leader, is indeed rare.

I think mostly because he continually exhibited the type of reasonableness, decency, honesty and courage that are not expected in the rough and tumble world of politics. That man was exceptional.

I know many fellow “Malayans” (as we are being referred to) are equally sad. It was common knowledge that he wasn’t in the best of health; it’s just that very few knew how poor his health was. I had the opportunity to meet him through the arrangements of Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, in late November.

He didn’t look well at all but I was told he still insisted on putting in full working days. Maybe it had to do with the state assembly being in session.

He was attentive in our 36-minute meeting and asked sharp questions. I detected that he was fighting off the effects of the medication and I cried a little in my heart thinking of his commitment to the service of Sarawak.

Adenan needn’t have accepted the job and yet he did. He needn’t have led Barisan Nasional Sarawak in the May 2016 state election, and yet he did, asking for just one term. They won 72 of the 82 seats in the taking with an astounding 62 per cent popular vote. He literally provided resuscitation to SUPP where they won seven out of 13 seats contested.

Adenan never commented on the state opposition ideology or antics as much as he did the politics of Semenanjung as a whole. He was his usual “brutally blunt” self in expressing how he abhors the usage of race and religion over here. He thought of all Sarawakians, in whatever shape, colour or creed as the same. No ketuanan.

Nancy, who took over Adenan’s Batang Sadong parliamentary constituency, had this to say: “I am saddened by our CM’s passing. He was a father figure to all of us Sarawakians. He was so approachable and kind-hearted. It has always been so easy to discuss matters relating to work, party, or anything for the matter.

“Personally I have been working closely with him especially in matters of law in the state. He would call me personally on matters that he thinks affect the people. I will miss him dearly and for sure Sarawakians will miss him dearly too.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Adenan represented our beacon of hope. I wish PBB would choose wisely. Malayans over here are concerned, too.

* Lee Yew Meng is CEO of Genovasi Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.