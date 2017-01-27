A sporting birthday celebration — Tunku ‘Abidin Muhriz

JANUARY 27 — This year the official celebrations for the birthday of my father, the eleventh Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, which falls on January 14, were delayed by a few days in order for the family to commemorate the passing of my younger brother Tunku Alif Hussein Saifuddin Al-Amin on January 15 last year.

Thus it was on January 19 that the morning began with the customary parade signifying the long established links between the military and the Rulers (it was in 1914 that the eighth Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhammad proposed the creation of a regiment to defend the Federated Malay States, leading to the formation of the Royal Malay Regiment).

The schoolchildren lining the route from the Istana to the Padang enthusiastically chanted “Daulat Tuanku!” while waving the state flag; and upon arrival the Central Band of the Royal Armour Corps played the state anthem accompanied by a 21-gun salute from three M102 105mm howitzers fired by the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment.

This was followed by Tuanku’s inspection of the Guard of Honour and a performance of great musicianship and drumming from the Royal Signals Regiment Women’s Band and Malaysian Army Drum Line respectively.

For the kids who missed time in class as a result of attending the event, these displays were themselves educational and inspirational, particularly for girls who now know that playing the trombone could form part of a potential military career.

Later in the Balairong Seri for the investiture ceremony, Tuanku Muhriz in his royal address spoke about the responsibility of every individual, including leaders, to uphold the peace and harmony that we have inherited as Malaysians, and to appreciate that differences towards issues is inevitable but that rational resolutions can lead to positive outcomes.

In particular, the Ruler reminded all to be discerning in understanding news and information, whether in print, electronic or social media, and for readers to consider the motives and integrity of sources “to separate the wheat from the chaff” before reacting prematurely.

Five individuals were given awards that bring the title “Datuk Seri”: Senior Consultant Physician at Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar Datuk Dr Sree Raman, State Secretary Datuk Mat Ali Hassan, UKM Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Noor Azlan Ghazali and former Court of Appeal Judges Datuk Azhar Ma’ah and Datuk Mohd Hishamudin Yunus. This brings the total number of Datuk Seris created during the reign of Tuanku Muhriz so far to a mere 30.

Meanwhile, awards carrying the title of “Datuk’” remain at under 40 per year on average. The 2017’s awardees spanned the professions, including doctors, military and police personnel, academics, civil society activists, elected representatives and a former Bar Council president (Seremban-boy Lim Chee Wee).

The parade and investiture are the two events most covered in the media when it comes to Rulers’ birthdays, but in reality there are a host of other events that bring the Ruler and community closer together, apart from the thanksgiving tahlil and state banquet.

Among the events over the ensuing weekend in Seri Menanti witnessed by members of the royal family were a fishing carnival, tug-of-war competition, sepak takraw tournament, and the beginning and end of a 4x4 car rally which retraced the journey of the state’s first ruler Raja Melewar.

I also caught a stage performance known as a Pentarama consisting of musical performances interspersed with information and advice from the government which some might find useful. Throughout these festivities, traders had set up shop on the padang and the stall owners I spoke to told me that it was well worth it as business was good, in a welcome boost to the local economy.

One particular highlight was the second Piala Keputeraan Tuanku Muhriz organised by 1MCC, which has contributed a great deal towards football in the country through its leagues and programmes to widen the horizons of rural kids, teaching English, discipline, teamwork, the true meaning of competition and integrity at the same time.

Six teams from across the state faced each other in the group stage, and in the end a team from Lukut triumphed. During the prize-giving ceremony, Tuanku Muhriz asked one of the parents what he thought the programme had done for his son: the reply was that he had been transformed.

Sport has been associated with the Negri Sembilan royal family throughout the generations, and it is heartening that the transformative lessons acquired from sport — so important to the future of our country in which the motives and integrity of leaders must rightly be scrutinised — feature so prominently in the royal birthday celebrations.

* Tunku ‘Abidin Muhriz is founding president of Ideas.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.