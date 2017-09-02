A hero’s sacrifice in journey to independence — Faris Iskandar Abdul Rahman

SEPTEMBER 2 — With the recent Independence Day and Hari Raya Korban, it is a time for us to reflect back on who we really are. I am a Malay, a Muslim and a Malaysian. I am not first of one or the other. I am all of them at once. We should be proud of who we are because we are all unique in our own way.

To achieve independence is to free ourselves from what others perceive us. Do not let others decide who you are and what you should feel about yourself. You are you and I am Me (Datuk Seri Vida's song lyrics has some deep meaning in it).

Achieving independence is more than just fighting your enemies. It is about fighting the conflict that is within you.

You don't have to be rich, good looking or powerful to be a hero. All you need is a heart that is willing to make a difference to yourself and the people around you for the better. It is time to let go of the things that are preventing you from fulfilling you full potential. Sacrifices have to be made as this is the path of a true hero.

Have courage and let us rise and stand in the Eyes of the World to achieve Gemilang together!

Remember:

Kau kebanggaan kita

Kau budayawan bangsa

Engkau... Lagenda (Lagenda, Sheila Majid)

With sacrifice, you will achieve the freedom that you deserve and be the legend that you are meant to be.

Setiap pengorbanan akan membawa kepada kemerdekaan.

Salam Hari Merdeka and Selamat Hari Raya Korban!

