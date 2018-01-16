Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Reuters Video: Honda’s win, electric Ford and VW’s US comeback at Detroit Auto Show

Duration: 02:00, Published 16 Jan 2018

There's been a flurry of launches at the Detroit Auto Show. Ford Motor Co says it will significantly increase its planned investments in electric vehicles to US$11 billion (RM43 billion) by 2022 and Volkswagen has launched an all-new Jetta compact car as it looks to revive sales in the world's second-largest auto market and move on from the emissions scandal. Ciara Lee reports. ― Reuters

