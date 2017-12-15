World’s steepest funicular railway to open in Switzerland

The barrel-shaped carriages of a new funicular line at mount Grosser Mythen (1,898m) during sunny winter weather in the Alpine resort of Stoos, Switzerland December 13, 2017. — Reuters picZURICH, Dec 15 — Swiss technology is due to hit new heights today when the world's steepest funicular line opens at one of its Alpine resorts.

Swiss President Doris Leuthard will officially open the 52 million-Swiss franc (RM214 million) project running from Schywz to the mountain village of Stoos, which lies 1,300 metres above sea level in central Switzerland.

The barrel-shaped carriages adjust their floors so passengers can still stand upright even as they climb towards the Alpine plateau at inclines of up to 110 per cent.

The train, which will go into public service on Sunday, will climb 743 metres over a span of 1,738 metres, at speeds of up 10 metres per second.

“After 14 years of planning and building, everyone is very proud of this train,” said Ivan Steiner, spokesman for the railway. — Reuters