Wipe before you swipe with Narita Airport’s smartphone toilet paper (VIDEO)

TOKYO, Dec 23 — Everyone knows that Japan has the most technologically advanced toilets in the world.

Now, Narita Airport in Tokyo has installed mini loo rolls in the toilets of its arrival hall for visitors’ smartphones, The Mainichi reported on Wednesday.

The main purpose of the sheets is to disinfect smartphones, which have been found to be dirtier than toilet seats.

“There are more than five times of germs on a smartphone screen as compared to a toilet seat,” NTT Docomo said in a post on its official YouTube page.

It added that the special cleaning rolls were “made to clean screens so foreign tourists could enjoy their travel hygienically”.

NTT Docomo has even produced a video showing visitors how to use the toilet in Japan as well as the new toilet paper for smartphones. — Screengrab from YouTubeInformation about WiFi services and travel tips are also printed on the paper, which is mounted beside the regular toilet paper.

According to a survey by the Japan Tourism Agency, tourists have difficulty accessing Docomo WiFi while in the country and the telco hopes this initiative will address that problem.

The toilet paper for smartphones, installed by cellular phone operating giant NTT Docomo, can be found in 86 stalls at seven bathrooms in the airport.

They are set to remain until March 15 next year, The Mainichi said.

Watch the quirky video by NTT Docomo above to find out more.