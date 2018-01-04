Where to travel in 2018 if you’re on a budget

NEW YORK, Jan 4 — The rise of ultra-low-budget airlines and new flight classes like basic coach herald an even more affordable year for air travel in 2018, says online travel agent Hipmunk, and they have the fares to prove it.
After comparing the average price for flight bookings departing the US in 2017 and 2018, Hipmunk estimates that international booking prices have dropped six per cent in 2018 compared to last year.
Likewise, the average price of domestic flights have dropped up to 18 per cent for US travellers.
For budget-conscious travellers already looking forward to planning out their escapades for 2018, here’s a look at some of the cheapest international and domestic destinations this year:
International destinations from the US:
La Paz, Bolivia, average airfare in 2018: US$737 (RM2,963), -26 per cent change from 2017
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, US$816, -24 per cent change from 2017
Nice, France US$1,231, -19 per cent change from 2017
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, US$1,051, -19 per cent change from 2017
Bergen, Norway, US$790, -16 per cent change from 2017
Phuket, Thailand, US$1,028, -14 per cent change from 2017
Frankfurt, Germany, US$1,036, -14 per cent change from 2017
Rome, Italy, US$917, 12 per cent change from 2017
London, England, US$762, -11 per cent change from 2017
Copenhagen, Denmark, US$751, -11 per cent change from 2017
Cheap domestic destinations 2018:
Atlanta, GA, US$250, -18 per cent change 2017
Key West, FL, US$475, -16 per cent change from 2017
San Antonio, TX, US$340, -16 per cent change from 2017
Washington DC, US$333, -15 per cent change from 2017
Richmond, VA, US US$390, -13 per cent change from 2017
Cincinnati, OH, US US$347, -13 per cent change from 2017
Minneapolis, MN, US US$289, -13 per cent change from 2017
Reno, NV, US US$426, -13 per cent change from 2017
New York City, NY, US$299, -12 per cent change from 2017
Albuquerque, NM, US$341, -11 per cent change from 2017 — AFP-Relaxnews