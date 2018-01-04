Where to travel in 2018 if you’re on a budget

A cable car along the recently inaugurated blue line, an urban ropeway, is seen in El Alto city, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia March 5, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 4 — The rise of ultra-low-budget airlines and new flight classes like basic coach herald an even more affordable year for air travel in 2018, says online travel agent Hipmunk, and they have the fares to prove it.

After comparing the average price for flight bookings departing the US in 2017 and 2018, Hipmunk estimates that international booking prices have dropped six per cent in 2018 compared to last year.

Likewise, the average price of domestic flights have dropped up to 18 per cent for US travellers.

For budget-conscious travellers already looking forward to planning out their escapades for 2018, here’s a look at some of the cheapest international and domestic destinations this year:

International destinations from the US:

La Paz, Bolivia, average airfare in 2018: US$737 (RM2,963), -26 per cent change from 2017

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, US$816, -24 per cent change from 2017

Nice, France US$1,231, -19 per cent change from 2017

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, US$1,051, -19 per cent change from 2017

Bergen, Norway, US$790, -16 per cent change from 2017

Phuket, Thailand, US$1,028, -14 per cent change from 2017

Frankfurt, Germany, US$1,036, -14 per cent change from 2017

Rome, Italy, US$917, 12 per cent change from 2017

London, England, US$762, -11 per cent change from 2017

Copenhagen, Denmark, US$751, -11 per cent change from 2017

Cheap domestic destinations 2018:

Atlanta, GA, US$250, -18 per cent change 2017

Key West, FL, US$475, -16 per cent change from 2017

San Antonio, TX, US$340, -16 per cent change from 2017

Washington DC, US$333, -15 per cent change from 2017

Richmond, VA, US US$390, -13 per cent change from 2017

Cincinnati, OH, US US$347, -13 per cent change from 2017

Minneapolis, MN, US US$289, -13 per cent change from 2017

Reno, NV, US US$426, -13 per cent change from 2017

New York City, NY, US$299, -12 per cent change from 2017

Albuquerque, NM, US$341, -11 per cent change from 2017 — AFP-Relaxnews