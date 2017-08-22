Where affluent holidaymakers will be traveling this autumn

Venice, Italy. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Aug 22 — While most of us return to the grim reality of getting back to school and back to work following the summer holidays, wealthy jet-setters with nothing but time and money on their hands will be traveling to Europe this autumn.

As the throngs of tourists thin out at cities across Europe over the final days of August, affluent US holidaymakers will fill the vacuum, according to international luxury travel network Virtuoso, which released a list of the top 10 most popular destinations within their network.

Dominating the list are countries in Europe, with Italy leading the pack.

Predictably, warm-weather destinations like South Africa, Mexico and Australia also cracked the top 10 list.

The Netherland and Germany are also proving popular among the river-cruising crowd, who are looking ahead at the Christmas markets.

Here are the top 10 most popular autumn and holiday travel destinations for US travelers based on bookings:

1. Italy

2. United Kingdom

3. France

4. South Africa

5. Spain

6. Mexico

7. Australia

8. Netherlands

9. Germany

10. China. — AFP-Relaxnews