Watch Sir Ian McKellen, Gordon Ramsay, Rowan Atkinson in new British Airways video (VIDEO)

Sir Ian McKellan and Warwick Davis in a British Airways safety video. — Screengrab from YouTube/BritishAirwaysLONDON, July 19 — Gordon Ramsay, Sir Ian McKellen, Rowan Atkinson and Gillian Anderson are among a roster of top British celebrities who star in the new in-flight safety video for British Airways.

Set to premiere onboard BA flights beginning September 1, the comedic video features some of Britain’s top celebrities as they audition for a speaking role with “director” Chabuddy G., played by comedian Asim Chaudhry from the BBC sitcom comedy People Just Do Nothing.

Between chef Gordon Ramsay’s bleeped-out F-bomb, McKellen’s theatrically commanding bass voice, and Atkinson’s slapstick comedy with scattered change, viewers learn how to stow their cabin baggage, don their oxygen mask, inflate their life vest and find their brace position in an emergency landing.

The video was created in collaboration with Comic Relief and also features Rob Brydon, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jim Broadbent, Thandie Newton, Warwick Davis and Jess Glynne.

BA borrows a page from Air New Zealand’s playbook, which regularly taps celebrities to star in their safety videos.

Just last week, the carrier released a new video starring Cuba Gooding Jr. And Katie Holmes. Other celebrity collaborations have included Betty White, Anna Faris and Rachel Hunter. — AFP-Relaxnews