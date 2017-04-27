Warner Bros Abu Dhabi theme park to open in 2018

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will span 1.65 million square feet and feature six distinct worlds: Batman's Gotham City, Superman's Metropolis, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros. Plaza. — AFP pic ABU DHABI, April 27 — When the new Warner Bros. theme park opens in Abu Dhabi next year, visitors will be able to explore the dark alleyways of Gotham City, the streets of Metropolis, and the town of Bedrock all on one island.

New details have been released on Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the first theme park in the Middle East that will feature DC Super Heroes like Superman and Batman, and bring the worlds of Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo and Fred Flintstone to life.

Set on Yas Island, the project is 60 per cent finished and on track to be completed by their original opening date of 2018.

All told, the park will feature 29 thrill rides and attractions.

At the Warner Bros. Plaza, guests will be transported back to the Golden Age of Hollywood, when Art Deco was in vogue and learn about the history of the movie-making studio.

Yas Island is also home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the world's first Ferrari-branded theme park, Yas Waterworld, along with a golf course, marina, mall, and seven luxury hotels. — AFP-Relaxnews