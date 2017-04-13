Visiting New Zealand’s Northland

Hone Mihaka's Taiamai Tours specialises in heritage journeys. Mihaka, the owner of the tour group, recreates traditional Maori rituals for guests. The company also can take visitors on river cruises on traditional canoes. ― Picture courtesy of Taiamai Tours/TODAYNORTH ISLAND (New Zealand), April 13 — I felt rather disoriented as I weaved through the underwater forest of tall, thick kelp.

The sea bed below seemed to be moving. I wondered if there was an earthquake, as New Zealand sits on the cusp of two tectonic plates, and therefore in the thick of seismic activity. Apparently, this is just the visual effect of kelp moving underwater, as I learned later from the dive master from Dive! Tutukaka, the company that had brought a group of scuba divers, including myself, out on a trip. We are at Poor Knights Marine Reserve in Northland, North Island, New Zealand.

The seasons change

As its name suggests, Northland is on the uppermost stretch of the country.

In the southern hemisphere, where the seasons are the opposite of those in the north, it means that the weather will be warm in the area in fall.

Singaporeans would find it easy to acclimatise to the subtropical weather and prices are friendly on the wallet because tourist spots are less busy.

The Tutukaka Coast is located North East of Whangarei City in Northland, New Zealand. ― Picture courtesy of Dive! Tutukaka/TODAYNew Zealand has been experiencing double-digit growth from Singapore arrivals year on year (for year ending July 2016) — from 38,496 in 2009 to 54,016 in 2016. But the pointy stretch of Northland — where the Tasman Sea and the Pacific Ocean converge at its most northern tip — has largely been off the radar of Singapore tourists who preferred to seek out Middle Earth or adrenaline-producing sports such as bungee jumping and sky diving.

But Northland offers so much — ruggedly beautiful ragged coastlines where two seas converge on the eastern and western coasts on the northern-most tip of Cape Reinga is enough reason to visit. And, for the stressed-out Singaporean longing for space, this is the place to be. The landmark Lake Taupo in North Island is nearly as big as Singapore.

One cannot help but marvel at the vastness of the land and its changing topography and colours during a drive from Auckland to Tutukaka on the west coast of Northland in the wee hours of the morning.

I left early to make sure that I got there in time to join Dive! Tutukaka’s first dive that sets out at 8am.

I had flown in the day before from Singapore on Air New Zealand’s Dreamliner aircraft which is designed for passengers to rest — just what I needed on a red-eye flight.

The drive took me past pretty houses with manicured gardens in the suburbs of Auckland, onto sprawling highways and past gently undulating lush green fields with cattle and sheep. As the sun rose, I took in the coasts, treacherous-looking cliffs and valleys rich with flowers. Mountain ranges loomed in the background. Such diverse topography was such a refreshing change from Singapore’s densely built up cityscape.

Driving to Tutukaka Coast takes approximately 2.5 hours from Auckland. ― Picture courtesy of Dive! Tutukaka/TODAYUnder the sea

I had only three days to experience the best of what Northland has to offer — walks among forests of ancient trees, diving in a sea full of thriving marine life, eating fresh seafood and experiencing Maori culture.

So, I engaged the services of Ahipara, a travel agency that specialises in unique, bespoke experiences, which put together an itinerary that enabled me to check off the items on my bucket list for the area.

I spent a day out in Poor Knights with Dive! Tutukaka, known for its good safety record and based in Tutukaka, Whangarei, on the west coast. The trip was breathtaking — our catamaran sailed to some famous sights in Poor Knights including Rikoriko, the world’s largest sea cave with a volume of 221,494 cubic metres.

While cruising past islands, we saw fur seals sunbathing on rocks and hundreds of Buller shearwaters (medium-sized seabirds that breed only around Whangarei) feeding.

Diving in waters dense with sea kelp took some getting used to, but it has you seeing why the marine reserve was listed as one of underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau’s top 10 dive sites in the world.

It was exhilarating to see scorpion fish camouflaged and looking like clumps of pink, red and green hard coral, and the elusive leafy seadragon that looks just like a piece of seaweed. We passed through a cave with an air bubble and dropped down to a gully where schools of anthias in shades of magenta and yellow flitted around us like butterflies.

Moray eels and sea urchins, countless and huge, also populated the marine reserve.

Rikoriko Cave inside the Poor Knights Islands is the world's largest sea cave ― a must visit spot off the Tutukaka Coast, Northland. ― Picture courtesy of Dive! Tutukaka/TODAYForaging and canoe tour

Rob Scheirlinck, the brother-in-law of Ahipara’s founder, took me on a trip to forage for seafood. The genial retiree took me on a boat trip to pick paua, which is the Maori name for abalone, in waters that were around 1m deep. He had me free-diving for sea urchins and lobsters found at a depth of around 12m. He was proficient at spearfishing, and we later cooked the catch.

Foraging, he told me, is part of the Kiwi way of life, and strict codes pertaining to size, season, species and number are adhered to strictly. The Kiwis take from the land, but treat it with respect.

This deep-rooted consideration for nature’s gifts stems from the early culture of the Maori, who landed in Aotearoa (Maori for “land of the long white cloud”) hundreds of years before white settlers.

The Maoris have a spiritual connection with the land and the sea, based on kaitiakitanga, which means “guardianship and protection” — something I learn later from Hone Mihaka, owner of Taiamai Heritage Journeys and a chief from the Ngapuhi tribe which live mostly in Kaikohe and Waitangi.

He recreates special Maori rituals for visitors, and can rattle off his genealogy as far as over 20 generations and regales his guests with many stories as he takes them down a river in his waka (a traditional Maori canoe), occasionally stopping to pick up mussels along the way.

Schools of blue mao mao are common in the North Island seas, and Poor Knights is no exception. ― Picture courtesy of Dive! Tutukaka/TODAYThe ancient woods

The one must-do I did not have time for was a long drive to the famous Waipoua forest.

There, the 2,000-year-old Tane Mahuta, a giant Kauri tree species indigenous to New Zealand, and the largest Kauri by volume, can be found. Instead, I stopped at the Puketi Forest, home to 37,000 acres of ancient trees. There, the thickest Te Matua Ngahere tree — 51.5m high and 13.8m in circumference — stands, alongside 370 other species of plants.

As I stood in the midst of the forest, I tentatively reached out a hand and laid it on one of the trees, taking in the magnificent sight of the 3,000-year-old Te Matua Ngahere, while dappled sunlight streamed through the dense foliage.

There was something spiritual about being among such ancient life forms that soothed the nerves of this girl from the city.

