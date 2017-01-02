Visit ‘Beautiful State, Attractive Culture’ exhibition at Terengganu State Museum

Lake Kenyir is expected to be a major tourist attraction in Terengganu. — AFP picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 2 — Tourists are urged to visit the Terengganu State Museum to get to know the state more closely in conjunction with the ‘Beautiful State, Attractive Culture’ exhibition being held there until June 30.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman said the exhibition featured a variety of treasures and attractive destinations, suitable for the general public to visit.

“The ‘Beautiful State, Attractive Culture’ exhibition organised by the Terengganu Museum Board (LMNT) is apt as the state has a complete range of tourist products compared to other states in the country,” he said when opening the exhibition, here, today.

His speech text was read by State Tourism and Culture Committee deputy chairman, Tengku Zaihan Che Ku Abd Rahman.

Among the attractive destinations highlighted are the forest areas such as Bukit Bewah in Hulu Terengganu, which used to be a human settlement area 16,000 years ago after the discovery of human skeletons from the Middle Stone Age and Later Stone Age at Gua Tok Bidan.

“Terengganu also has Tasik Kenyir, the largest man-made lake in Southeast Asia, with the Bird Park, Herb Park, Kelah Sanctuary, Orchid Gardens, Gunung Bewah, Gunung Gagau along with several waterfalls including Sauk, Lasir and Petuan Waterfalls in the area.

“We also have giant cengal trees in Sungai Loh, Hulu Dungun and Melunak at Tasik Kenyir. All these are gifts for us to explore, appreciate and nurture so that they are preserved throughout the ages,” he said.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Museum Board director, Mohd Yusof Abdullah said the exhibition, which started yesterday, displayed the beauty and uniqueness of the state through nature and culture as a promotional medium in conjunction with the Visit Terengganu Year 2017. — Bernama