VietJet to give away 1kg ‘gold aircraft’ during anniversary promo

Monday January 16, 2017
01:54 AM GMT+8

All passengers who successfully book tickets within the promotional period will stand a chance to take part in a special lucky draw for a 3.75-gram gold bullion prize every week. — Picture courtesy of VietJetAll passengers who successfully book tickets within the promotional period will stand a chance to take part in a special lucky draw for a 3.75-gram gold bullion prize every week. — Picture courtesy of VietJetHO CHI MINH CITY, Jan 16 — VietJet continues its 5th Anniversary celebration with the biggest promotion of the year entitled ‘Win a 1kg Gold Airplane, Fly to a Happy Future’. As part of the promotion, five million air tickets priced from only RM1 are up for grabs starting 28 December 2016 to 28 February 2017 between the golden hours of 1pm to 3pm daily at www.vietjetair.com.

The promotion applies for all domestic routes in Vietnam and all international services between Vietnam and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Hong Kong, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan (Taiwan), Seoul, Busan (Korea), Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Yangon (Myanmar) and Siem Reap (Cambodia).

All passengers who successfully book tickets within the promotional period will stand a chance to take part in a special lucky draw for a 3.75-gram gold bullion prize every week. Also up for grabs is the grand prize of a 1kg gold airplane!

Passengers flying during this period will also stand a chance to win free return air tickets daily onboard VietJet’s flights.

The promotional tickets can be purchased at www.vietjetair.com or at www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam.

