Vietjet offers five million promo air tickets from RM1

A VietJet A320 airplane is seen while parking before departure for Bangkok, at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― Vietnam’s new-age airline Vietjet is offering five million promotional air tickets in conjunction with its fifth anniversary celebration, priced from RM1 from December 28, 2016 to February 28, 2017.

In a statement today, Vietjet said the tickets would be up for grabs between 1pm and 3pm Malaysian time daily at www.vietjetair.com.

The promotion applies for Vietnam's domestic routes and international services between Vietnam and Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan (Taiwan), Seoul, Busan (Korea), Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Yangon (Myanmar), and Siem Reap (Cambodia).

The airline's biggest promotion, “Win a 1kg Gold Airplane, Fly to a Happy Future”, offers a grand prize of 1kg gold airplane.

“All passengers, who booked tickets within the promotional period, will stand a chance to participate in a special weekly lucky draw for a 3.75g gold bullion prize and a chance to win free daily return air tickets with Vietjet,” it said.

Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline with low-cost and diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

The airline currently boasts a fleet of 42 aircraft, including A320s and A321s, and operates 350 flights each day.

Vietjet, which launched its international route connecting Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) with Kuala Lumpur last year, operates on a daily basis.

The airline was also rated as one of the world's top three fastest growing airline brands on Facebook by Socialbakers.

It was reported that Vietjet, the only privately-owned airline in Vietnam, is scheduled for listing on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange this year.

Vietjet recently announced its latest flight destination to Seoul, India and Busan from Vietnam. ― Bernama