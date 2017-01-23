Vietjet Air to open Hanoi-Singapore route

A VietJet A320 airplane is seen while parking before departure for Bangkok, at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi September 25, 2013. — Reuters picHO CHI MINH CITY, Jan 23 — Vietjet Air has announced a new international route between Hanoi and Singapore, with tickets priced from 500,000 Vietnamese dong (US$20), Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

The new route will start operating on April 27 to meet travel demands of tourists and businessmen between the two well-known cities, the airline said.

The Hanoi-Singapore flight will operate daily and last two hours and 55 minutes. The flight from Hanoi will take off at 10am (local time) and arrive in Singapore at 1.55pm (local time).

The return flight departs at 2.55pm and lands in Hanoi at 4.50pm.

Hanoi is the second Vietnamese city that will be connected by Vietjet with Singapore after Ho Chi Minh City.

The airline also plans routes from Da Lat and Da Nang to Singapore. — Bernama