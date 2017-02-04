Last updated Saturday, February 04, 2017 2:53 pm GMT+8

Travel

Valentine’s Day destinations for couples on a budget

Saturday February 4, 2017
12:10 PM GMT+8

Lisbon has the charm and romance of its more popular European cousins. ― Picture courtesy of minemero / Istock.comLisbon has the charm and romance of its more popular European cousins. ― Picture courtesy of minemero / Istock.comNEW YORK, Feb 4 ― Couples in a shoestring romance may want to check out a new list of top, budget-friendly Valentine’s Day destinations compiled by travel experts at Fodor’s.

From city breaks, beach holidays to cheaper European destinations, the list features a few tried and true destinations tested by the self-described “underpaid editors at Fodor’s” who “know a thing or two about economic travel.”

Here are some of their recommendations:

Merida, Mexico

Flights to Merida from the US can be found for as little as US$500 (RM2,214) and a romantic stay at a boutique hotel can easily booked for US$250 a night, an itinerary that’s easy on the wallet for a three-day weekend. “You’ll even have enough money left over to splurge on the tasting menu at Kuuk, a modern Mayan restaurant specialising in molecular gastronomy.”

Chicago, Illinois

February is off-season for Chi-Town, with hotel room rates as low as US$100 at trendy properties like the Acme Hotel Company, Whitehall Hotel and Millennium Knickerbocker. And unlike New York, visitors can easily find theatre tickets to a world-class show for less than US$200, along with a world-class meal for about US$150.

Charleston has quaint southern charm. ― Picture courtesy of Sean Pavone/Istock.comCharleston has quaint southern charm. ― Picture courtesy of Sean Pavone/Istock.comCharleston, South Carolina

Charleston’s quaint southern charm is recommended for couples who appreciate historical architecture, warm weather and flavourful, dynamic dining. February is also low-season for the city and be found for less than US$200. 

Reykjavik, Iceland

Through March 26, Icelandair is offering package deals to Iceland for less than US$1,000 per person that includes airfare, a three-night stay in the capital, a trip to the Blue Lagoon’s famous hot springs, and a Northern Lights sightseeing cruise.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon has the charm and romance of its more popular European cousins, at a fraction of the price tag. Couples in Lisbon will also find cobblestone streets, romantic vistas, intimate cafes and romantic restaurants. Last-minute flights from the US can be found for about US$700. ― AFP-Relaxnews

