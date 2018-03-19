Val Thorens opens Europe’s highest-altitude escape room

The Caron cable car at Val Thorens. — Picture courtesy of C.Cattin OT Val ThorensSAVOIE, March 19 — Voted World’s Best Ski Resort at the 2017 World Ski Awards, Val Thorens now has more thrills to offer skiers in this second part of its season, with an escape room adventure game set in a cable car cabin, suspended at several hundred metres’ altitude.

Val Thorens is bringing the escape room concept to the mountains. This new leisure activity turns players into super sleuths as they solve puzzles, riddles and games of skill in order to escape. The “Escape Game Caron” will be a major attraction for springtime, before the Val Thorens resort closes.

After the thrills of the slopes, skiers can try out a new experience at the resort’s escape room attraction, installed in a cable car suspended at over 3,000 metres’ altitude, making it the highest escape room in Europe. Developed by the Val Thorens Tourist Office and ski lift company SETAM, the game involves solving a mystery as part of an immersive adventure story. A team of five players (from 15 years old) heads into the escape room and has an hour to try to work their way out.

The game starts at the foot of the Caron cable car, the world’s highest when it was built in 1982.

The first game is scheduled for March 27, with several sessions per week running until May 8, when the Val Thorens resort closes. The game is free but players should register with the Tourist Office. Note that the game takes place after the slopes close. Players come back up to the resort on a snow groomer. — AFP-Relaxnews