US Virgin Islands offering US$300 spending credits to visitors in 2017

St. John, one of the three beautiful islands that make up the US Virgin Islands. ― US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism handout via AFP-RelaxnewsST JOHN’S, Dec 30 ― Here’s one way of trying to draw more tourists: offer them spending money.

To help fete their centennial anniversary next year, the US Virgin Islands tourism board is offering visitors US$300 (RM1,345) in spending credits to use for historical, cultural tours and activities on any of their three islands ― St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas.

On March 31, 2017, the islands will mark the 100th anniversary of Transfer Day, when Denmark formally ceded the islands to the US for US$25 million.

At the time, the Danish West Indies served as a strategic military location in the Caribbean for the US.

To be eligible for the US$300 spending credits, visitors must stay for a minimum of three nights, and travel between January 2 and December 31, 2017. Travellers have until October 1, 2017 to receive the credit, which can be used for any number of activities, including guided kayak tours through marine sanctuaries and mangrove lagoons, snorkelling, horseback riding, sport fishing and scuba diving.

Not sure which island to visit? St. Croix is billed as the cultural destination, St. John best for nature lovers and St. Thomas the liveliest and most cosmopolitan of the islands.

Readers of Condé Nast Traveller voted St. John the best island in the Caribbean/Atlantic in 2015, while Turtle Beach and Magens Bay were also voted some of the world’s most beautiful beaches by National Geographic Magazine.

Visitors who book travel to the islands in March will also receive a commemorative “Centennial” souvenir.

Meanwhile, the US Virgin Islands isn’t the only destination to fete a milestone anniversary in 2017.

Finland commemorates the centennial anniversary of their independence on December 6, 2017, while Montreal also celebrates its 375th birthday.

And for its 150th anniversary, Canada is offering free admission all year long to the country’s national parks, marine conservation areas and historic sites. ― AFP-Relaxnews