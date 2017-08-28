Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

US considering reduction in cultural exchange visas

Monday August 28, 2017
07:11 AM GMT+8

The US government is allegedly eyeing 'major reductions' for five of the employment-based cultural exchange visas in the J-1 visa program. ― AFP picThe US government is allegedly eyeing 'major reductions' for five of the employment-based cultural exchange visas in the J-1 visa program. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 28 — President Donald Trump’s administration is considering reducing visas for US cultural and work exchange programs, including au pairs and summer workers, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday.

Trump, a former New York real estate magnate who has relied on seasonal workers at his hotels and resorts, campaigned on promises to restore American jobs.

The Wall Street Journal said the US government was eyeing “major reductions” for five of the employment-based cultural exchange visas in the J-1 visa program, citing unnamed sources.

The J-1 program also includes visas for university students, but the WSJ said those were not under examination for cuts.

A US State Department fact sheet says the J-1 visa program has 15 categories that provide “opportunities for around 300,000 foreign visitors per year to experience US society and culture.”

The State Department said it did not have an immediate comment on the report yesterday evening. — Reuters

