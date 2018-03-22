United Airlines suspends pet travel for cargo hold

United Airlines has suspended its PetSafe programme for pets traveling in the cargo hold. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 22 — Following a string of incidents involving the carriage of pets in-flight, embattled carrier United Airlines has announced plans to suspend its PetSafe programme for pet travel in the cargo hold.

It’s been a disastrous few weeks for the American carrier: Last week, a dog died after a flight attendant placed the animal in the overhead bin during a three-hour flight, despite protests from the family.

Two other dogs, traveling in the cargo compartment, were also placed on the wrong flights, one of which was shipped to Japan rather than Kansas.

While an investigation is conducted into the PetSafe program, the airline has announced that they will no longer accept new reservations for pets in the cargo hold. Existing reservations confirmed as of March 20 will be honoured.

“We are deeply committed to the safety and comfort of the animals and pets in our care. We are conducting a thorough and systematic review of our programme for pets that travel in the cargo compartment to make improvements that will ensure the best possible experience for our customers and their pets. To achieve this outcome, we will partner with independent experts in pet safety, comfort and travel,” reads a statement.

The airline says they expect to complete the review, which will be conducted with independent experts, by May 1.

Smaller pets can continue to travel in the cabin, and beginning in April, will be identified with brightly-coloured bag tags. — AFP-Relaxnews