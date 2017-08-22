Uncorking ocean-bound wine-tasting cruises

Qualify as a sommelier on board the Queen Mary 2. — AFP picLONDON, Aug 22 — For years, cruises on rivers like the Rhone and the Saône in France have offered an exciting voyage into the world of wine. Now major oceangoing liners like the Queen Mary 2 are also seeking to attract wine afficionados, with tastings and classes on the high seas.

Meet the winemakers on Norwegian Cruise Line

The American cruise ship operator has announced a schedule of voyages for the 2017-2018 season that is designed to educate the palates of well-to-do wine lovers. On board the Norwegian Dawn and Norwegian Escape, which sail to Bermuda, Canada and New England, passengers will have a chance to benefit from the expertise of star winemakers like Michael Mondavi, the founder of the Michael Mondavi Family Estate, and France’s Gérard Bertrand, a former rugby player and now a successful winemaker in the Languedoc region. Several oenological events will be organized on board. Passengers will be invited to participate in tastings and dinners will be organized to demonstrate pairings with vintages.

Become a certified sommelier with Cunard

In late 2016, the company inaugurated a cruise to educate oenophiles on board the famous Queen Mary 2. Born from a partnership between Cunard and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), a British organization that delivers an international wine qualification, the cruise offers passengers the opportunity to avail of the liner’s remarkable facilities while studying for a WSET certificate. Lunches to demonstrate wine and food pairings are also part of the package. More WSET cruises will be inaugurated on the Queen Victoria and the Queen Elizabeth in late 2017.

An introduction to tasting with Costa Croisières

The cruise ship operator has launched a “Wine Tasting Package” which gives enthusiasts a chance to taste two Italian whites, two Italian reds and an Italian sparkling wine in the ocean liner’s bar. — AFP-Relaxnews