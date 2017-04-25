Ultra-low cost flight to launch between London and Singapore for US$230

Norwegian Air Shuttle recently announced plans to launch a new route from London to Singapore for as little as £179 one way. ― AFP picLONDON, April 25 ― A 13-hour flight from London to Singapore is being billed as the longest, ultra-low cost flight on the market, officially ushering in the era of bargain basement airfare prices for long-haul travel.

Norwegian Air Shuttle recently announced plans to launch a new route this fall, which will shuttle travellers between London Gatwick and Singapore Changi Airport for as little as £179 (RM1,005) one-way.

The new route will be operated on the airline's new 787 Dreamliner aircraft that can seat up to 344 people in economy and premium economy cabins.

Premium airfares start at £699 one-way.

When it begins service in September, the flight will be the longest direct route offered by an ultra-low cost carrier. The direct flights clock in at 12 hours and 45 minutes.

It's the latest development to shake up commercial air travel.

After Norwegian Air Shuttle and Iceland's Wow Air, Canadian no-frills brand WestJet announced last week plans to launch a new airline that will compete in the ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC) market. The low-tier airline will compete directly with NewLeaf in Canada.

Another newcomer, Level, was also launched to specialise in long-haul flights. Based out of Barcelona, Level is a sister airline to no-frills carrier Vueling.

Service on the London to Singapore route starts September 28. ― AFP-Relaxnews