TSA reveals top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds in 2016 (VIDEO)

The US Transportation Security Administration released their list of the Top 10 Most Unusual Checkpoint Finds over the last 12 months. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 27 — A firearm disguised as a pretty-in-pink Hello Kitty toy and a dead seahorse floating in a bottle of brandy are among some of the items that air travellers tried to get past the TSA in 2016.

As the 2016 travel year comes to a close, the US Transportation Security Administration released their list of the Top 10 Most Unusual Checkpoint Finds over the last 12 months.

Perhaps not surprisingly, a scan of the list reveals that security officers at the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, are perhaps also the busiest when it comes to spotting unusual carry-on items.

Three of the top 10 items were found at the Atlanta hub, including the chart-topping find: a ghoulishly realistic decayed corpse that turned out to be a movie prop.

Here are the TSA's top 10 most unusual finds of 2016:

10. Trailer hitch cover masquerading as hand grenade: San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP)

9. Hello Kitty firearm: Bradley International Airport (BDL)

8. Replica of Negan's barbed baseball bat "Lucille" from The Walking Dead: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

7. Golden hand grenade: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

6. Replica suicide vest: Richmond International Airport (RIC)

5. Bladed dragon claw: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

4. Dead seahorses in brandy bottle: Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)

3. Five-bladed flogger: George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

2. Post-apocalyptic bullet-adorned gas mask: Miami International Airport (MIA)

1. Movie prop corpse: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) — AFP-Relaxnews