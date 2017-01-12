TripAdvisor’s ‘once in a lifetime’ experiences and how to recreate them closer to home

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 — TripAdvisor, the travel planning and booking site, today shared a top 10 list of inspirational travel experiences to put on your travel list for 2017, all to be found within South East Asia. These 10 experiences emulate 10 of the most popular travel experiences of a lifetime, which TripAdvisor had identified in a recent cost comparison study called TripIndex Experiences of a Lifetime, in partnership with independent research firm Kantar TNS.
While the study showed that the average price for an experience of a lifetime trip for two across 10 of these globally popular choices was RM19,782 including prices that varied from destination to destination, the ‘closer to home’ list of travel experiences in South-east Asia have been curated with a recommendation of local activities and experiences to book on TripAdvisor.
“Most of us have dreamt of a few of these lifetime experiences and perhaps balked at the sheer thought of what they would cost,” said Janice Lee Fang, TripAdvisor’s communications director for Asia Pacific. “Travellers interested in recreating similar experiences with less can also look to TripAdvisor for the wisdom of millions when discovering new destinations and activities within South East Asia that are highly-recommended and much closer to home.”
TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Walk the Great Wall of China
Half-day tours start from RM65 per personRecreate this experience closer to home: Walk up Batu Caves, Selangor.
TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Marvel at the wonder of the Taj Mahal
Recreate this experience closer to home: Marvel at the wonder of the Grand Palace, Bangkok. A private tour covering the palace grounds costs around RM224 per person
TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Go on Safari in South Africa
Recreate this experience closer to home: Go on a night safari in Singapore. Tours that include hotel pick-ups start from RM189 per person
TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Dive the Great Barrier Reef
Recreate this experience closer to home: Dive down the sunken Japanese wrecks, Coron
TripIndex experience of a lifetime: See the Northern Lights
Recreate this experience closer to home: See the natural phenomenon of blue fires at Ijen Crater, East Java. Trekking tours cost from around RM286 per person
TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Visit the Grand Canyon
Recreate this experience closer to home: Visit the Sianok Canyon in Bukittinggi, West Sumatra
TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Admire the sunset over Santorini
Recreate this experience closer to home: Admire the sunset over Tanah Lot, Bali. A half-day sunset tour costs around RM233 per person
TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Trek the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu
A private day-tour starts from RM342 per personRecreate this experience closer to home: Trek around the ancient city of Bagan, Mandalay.
TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Visit the Galapagos Islands
Recreate this experience closer to home: Visit Raja Ampat Islands, Sorong