TripAdvisor’s ‘once in a lifetime’ experiences and how to recreate them closer to home

Get the experience of a lifetime by walking on the Great Wall of China, or opt for a closer-to-home alternative by visiting Batu Caves in Selangor. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Jan 12 — TripAdvisor, the travel planning and booking site, today shared a top 10 list of inspirational travel experiences to put on your travel list for 2017, all to be found within South East Asia. These 10 experiences emulate 10 of the most popular travel experiences of a lifetime, which TripAdvisor had identified in a recent cost comparison study called TripIndex Experiences of a Lifetime, in partnership with independent research firm Kantar TNS.

While the study showed that the average price for an experience of a lifetime trip for two across 10 of these globally popular choices was RM19,782 including prices that varied from destination to destination, the ‘closer to home’ list of travel experiences in South-east Asia have been curated with a recommendation of local activities and experiences to book on TripAdvisor.

“Most of us have dreamt of a few of these lifetime experiences and perhaps balked at the sheer thought of what they would cost,” said Janice Lee Fang, TripAdvisor’s communications director for Asia Pacific. “Travellers interested in recreating similar experiences with less can also look to TripAdvisor for the wisdom of millions when discovering new destinations and activities within South East Asia that are highly-recommended and much closer to home.”

TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Walk the Great Wall of China

Kavadi bearers make their way up the iconic 272-step staircase to reach Lord Murugan’s shrine in Batu Caves during Thaipusam on February 3, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaRecreate this experience closer to home: Walk up Batu Caves, Selangor. Half-day tours start from RM65 per person

TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Marvel at the wonder of the Taj Mahal

Recreate this experience closer to home: Marvel at the wonder of the Grand Palace, Bangkok. A private tour covering the palace grounds costs around RM224 per person

TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Go on Safari in South Africa

Recreate this experience closer to home: Go on a night safari in Singapore. Tours that include hotel pick-ups start from RM189 per person

A man snorkels in an area called the ‘Coral Gardens’ near Lady Elliot Island, on the Great Barrier Reef, northeast of Bundaberg town in Queensland June 11, 2015. — Reuters picTripIndex experience of a lifetime: Dive the Great Barrier Reef

Recreate this experience closer to home: Dive down the sunken Japanese wrecks, Coron

TripIndex experience of a lifetime: See the Northern Lights

Recreate this experience closer to home: See the natural phenomenon of blue fires at Ijen Crater, East Java. Trekking tours cost from around RM286 per person

TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Visit the Grand Canyon

Recreate this experience closer to home: Visit the Sianok Canyon in Bukittinggi, West Sumatra

TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Admire the sunset over Santorini

Recreate this experience closer to home: Admire the sunset over Tanah Lot, Bali. A half-day sunset tour costs around RM233 per person

TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Trek the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu

Bagan is home to more than 2,000 ancient Buddhist monuments that are among Myanmar’s most venerated religious sites. — iStock.com pic via AFPRecreate this experience closer to home: Trek around the ancient city of Bagan, Mandalay. A private day-tour starts from RM342 per person

TripIndex experience of a lifetime: Visit the Galapagos Islands

Recreate this experience closer to home: Visit Raja Ampat Islands, Sorong