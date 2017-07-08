Travellers report higher levels of satisfaction after using self-service technology

Delta Air Lines installed facial recognition technology at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. ― AFP picNEW YORK, July 8 ― The findings of a new report show that the more fliers use technology throughout their travel experience, the higher their passenger satisfaction levels rise.

In the recently released 2017 SITA Passenger IT Trends Survey, travellers reported higher levels of satisfaction when they were able to use self-service technologies, compared to fliers who traveled the old-fashioned way.

The 12th edition of the report polled more than 7,000 passengers from 17 countries across the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Passengers are increasingly comfortable with the use of technology in their everyday lives, and they are demanding more services as they appreciate the benefits technology can bring to their journey,” said Ilya Gutlin, President, Air Travel Solutions, SITA, in a statement.

“Airports and airlines can take note that technology solutions can boost passenger satisfaction every step of the way.”

The report found that passengers who used biometrics are particularly satisfied with the service, giving it a rating of 8.4 out of 10.

In recent months, airlines like Delta Air Lines, JetBlue and British Airways have introduced facial recognition technology to help expedite the check-in and boarding process.

Of the 37 per cent of travellers who said they used automated ID control on their last flight, 55 per cent said they used biometrics at departure security, 33 per cent for boarding and 12 per cent for international arrivals.

The 58 per cent of passengers who received real-time bag collection information on their mobile phones upon their arrival also rated their experience 10 per cent higher than those who didn't receive any information. ― AFP-Relaxnews