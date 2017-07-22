Travel like a supermodel with this US$216,830 package

Rue Aubriot in Paris, where Saint Laurent's iconic Le Smoking ad was shot in 1975. ― AFP picNEW YORK, July 22 ― For jet-setting fashionistas who want to up their selfie game, an online travel boutique has created a luxury itinerary involving fashion shoots with top photographers at some of the most glamorous cities in the world.

Launched by VeryFirstTo.com and Hackney Walk, a luxury fashion outlet district in London, the travel itinerary for two takes participants to the locations of some of the most iconic photo shoots in the world, including the mews in London, made famous by Kate Moss in the classic Burberry ad campaign, and Rue Aubriot in Paris, where Saint Laurent's iconic Le Smoking ad was shot in 1975.

Guests will be styled by Desiree Lederer, whose clients have included Victoria Beckham and Rihanna, and shot by top fashion photographer Perou, who has photographed Naomi Campbell, Vivienne Westwood, former US President Bill Clinton, Justin Timberlake and David Beckham.

Over the two-week holiday, they'll shimmy into threads from luxury fashion houses like Balenciaga, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana, and be primped and primed by professional hair and make-up artists.

Wannabe supermodels keen to live the high life will also stay in luxury hotels like Le Meurice in Paris, Capri Tiberio Palace and the Mandarin Oriental in New York.

One glaring difference: Instead of being paid millions to star in high fashion shoots, the guest models will foot the bill themselves, a princely sum of US$216,830 (RM929,347), which includes transportation, accommodation, outfits, six framed prints and a digital portfolio of images.

Along with London and Paris, guests also travel to Venice, Capri, New York and Turks and Caicos. ― AFP-Relaxnews