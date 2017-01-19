Travel like a bawse: 16 TripAdvisor hacks that you probably didn’t know

Most often turn to TripAdvisor for the wealth of reviews you can easily look up so you feel more confident of where you want to stay, what you want to eat, see or do when you're on a trip. Aside from researching your options, making reservations and bookings are a lot easier now and something you can do directly on the site or through its mobile app. But how many of us truly know how to travel like a pro? Here are some hacks so you can use TripAdvisor to feel like a Jedi traveller — read on and go forth to conquer new destinations.

Inspire your inner wanderer

No. 1 Try an airline you’ve not flown with before, recommended by millions

All travellers have a favourite carrier they like to fly with but the reality is that, more often than not, flights are either unavailable or don’t meet your budget. Consult TripAdvisor’s Airline Reviews for a well-rated alternative that millions of others endorse. You can look through traveller photos, reviews and tips to see what you’d be willing to go for at the right price so you can be confident of the experience you will get at 30,000 feet.

Pro-tip: Know your flight inside out before you book and board by checking out the seating plan through integrated SeatGuru seat maps on TripAdvisor Flight Search.

Check out ‘Room Tips’ when looking at hotel reviews with recommendations on rooms that travellers deem best in the hotel you’re looking at. — All illustrations courtesy of TripAdvisorNo. 2 Consider your base and what’s around it

When setting out to plan your dream getaway, there is often a list of must-see’s and must-do’s on your mind.

Consider where you’ll anchor yourself during this time so you can be at the heart of it all — you can do this by exploring hotels by proximity to interesting landmarks, popular neighbourhoods or transport networks, saving on transport fares and making better use of your precious holiday time. For social travellers who seek to forge new friendships, B&Bs and specialty lodgings can offer significant value and charm, with common areas and cocktail hours to meet and mingle with like-minded travellers.

Pro-tip: Check out “Room Tips” when looking at hotel reviews with recommendations on rooms that travellers deem best in the hotel you’re looking at. With over 70 million candid traveller photos, you’re also able to see what the place really looks like beyond the glossy images uploaded by the hotel management.

TripAdvisor offers Payment Protection, which basically means that if the property you’ve booked is misrepresented or if you’re denied access to your rental in any way, you are entitled to a full refund. No. 3 Consider making your stay more unique with a holiday rental

Sometimes, your travel itinerary may call for an alternative accommodation option — are you looking for large communal spaces to share with your group, for example, like a lounge, private pool or barbeque facilities etc.? Choose from hundreds of thousands of interesting holiday rentals on TripAdvisor that can take the form of a gorgeous waterfront homestay, villa or mansion. Travel like a king and book a stay in a castle, or give yourself a bit of freedom by booking a stay in the ultimate ‘man cave’ home or even a private island for the day. Holiday rentals are also perfect if you’re travelling in large groups and are looking for living spaces to lounge around with loved ones and friends.

Pro-tip: If you’ve not booked a holiday rental before, there is extra peace of mind when you book with TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor offers Payment Protection, which basically means that if the property you’ve booked is misrepresented or if you’re denied access to your rental in any way, you are entitled to a full refund. You can also refer to traveller reviews and photos for that extra assurance.

No. 4 Ask the experts online for the ins and outs of where you’re going

The TripAdvisor forum is a gold mine for local and frequent traveller advice and can be used for genuine real-time advice either before you travel or when you’re already in a destination. The site’s Destination Experts (who can be identified by a badge) are a zealous bunch who are only too happy to share their knowledge of the destinations they are passionate about — you can ask them questions via the forum and they will come back with personal insights and recommendations. Perhaps good to note that they are enthusiastic volunteers who aren’t hired by TripAdvisor, so you’ll need to let them get back to you in their own time.

Pro-tip: The best way to engage with TripAdvisor’s Destination Experts is to share what you feel you’ll want to do on a new forum thread and list any specific questions if you have details on what you’re looking for so this guides their response. More often than not, you should get your answers within 24 hours.

When using TripAdvisor’s PriceFinder for hotels, sort by ‘Friends first’ to see the hotels that your friends have reviewed, stayed in, or ‘liked’. No. 5 Covet the travel experiences of the cronies on your social network

Look to your friends for travel wisdom and visit the same hotels, attractions and restaurants that they’ve reviewed. There’s nothing like getting free travel advice from those you know well and you can do this by logging into TripAdvisor using your Facebook account for the reviews submitted by your inner circle.

Pro-tip: When using TripAdvisor’s PriceFinder for hotels, sort by ‘Friends first’ to see the hotels that your friends have reviewed, stayed in, or ‘liked’.

Using TripAdvisor’s PriceFinder is great for searching for great value options, but you can also filter results according to the amenities you are looking for.No. 6 Filter reviews to see if a recommendation will suit your needs

Just because someone’s been to where you want to go doesn’t mean it’s going to guarantee a perfect stay for you. The recommended hotel may be fantastic for families but not so great for couples, or amazing for business but not so great for a weekend away with friends. Look at the results that matter to you by filtering the traveller type on the TripAdvisor site. Notice how traveller ratings change according to the traveller type selected.

Pro-tip: Using TripAdvisor’s PriceFinder is great for searching for great value options, but you can also filter results according to the amenities you are looking for, such as free parking, wheelchair access, concierge service availability, amongst others.

Travel smart without the extra buck

You can save up to 30 per cent when you book on TripAdvisor.No. 7 Forgo the fuss, search over 200 sites and book in one place

When planning a trip, how much time have you spent scouring multiple sites and navigating the nightmare of perpetual browser pop-ups for the best hotel prices? You no longer need to do the leg work, TripAdvisor does it for you. TripAdvisor’s PriceFinder not only searches key words that make results more relevant for you, but also combs through prices on over 200 other partner sites to find you the hotel price that you want, saving you the time and hassle. And once you’re ready, it’s easy to make a seamless booking without having to leave the site.

Pro-tip: You can save up to 30 per cent when you book on TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor’s PriceFinder tool filters your results to show you accommodations with the best value when you select the “lowest price” tab or the latest promotions with ‘hotels with special offers’. Leave your search midway through and TripAdvisor saves your applied filters for you, so you don’t have to start all over again when you come back.

You can search for flights that feature the amenities that you personally wouldn’t fly without.No. 8 Earn your miles for a best value flight

Collecting precious frequent flyer miles for that next upgrade or free flight gets tricky when you’re after the most affordable flight. TripAdvisor’s Flight Search allows you to search for the best value flights by filtering carriers by alliance, so you can still choose to earn miles while stretching your dollar. You can also keep track of the best airfares by signing up for flight alerts.

Pro-tip: There are other useful filters that can help you search for the flights you want, whether you prefer flying non-stop or avoid early take-off times. You can also search for flights that feature the amenities that you personally wouldn’t fly without.

No. 9 Get an idea of how hotels fare according to season

Be super informed about your booking decision by reading reviews based on when you are travelling. If you’re curious about service standards during peak season at your favourite resort, or concerned about the quality of heating at your chosen Japanese ryokan in the winter, you can filter and read reviews according to time of year to see what travellers have said about their stay during that same period.

Pro-tip: This feature is available for attraction and restaurant reviews as well, and can help when you’ve got a specific time of year in mind.

No. 10 Have all the advice you need in your pocket at no extra charge

The TripAdvisor mobile app features offline maps that you can download prior to your trip. This is uber useful as you’ll be able to access reviews, photos, maps and travel guides on your device whilst you’re on-the-go and sans additional roaming charges. You can find places of interests nearby and move around using the maps completely without being connected to the internet, navigating the city like a native. For something more personalised, request a travel guide tailored for you by a local. The guide will include landmarks and attractions based on the type of traveller you are, the length of your stay, among other details you’ve provided regarding your trip. E.g. check out this list of recommended travel guides if you are ever in London town.

Pro-tip: Also check out TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice for the most amazing places to eat, play and stay worldwide, as voted by millions of travellers, so you fit in some award-winning experiences whilst you’re at it.

Feel like a local when getting around

Find great things to do and places to eat using GateGuru whichever airport you’re at worldwide.No. 11 Never feel ‘stuck’ with no idea about what to do

Filling a day with fun activities for everyone can be challenging — you can utilise the attraction category filter on TripAdvisor’s mobile app to find something suitable, whether you’re after an authentic local tour, something to take you away to nature or an activity for the culture vulture. You can even filter these results according to bubble rating to get the best suggestions that will most certainly make you the hero of the trip! You can also directly book these tours and experiences through the app to save yourself the time and fuss. Some online bookings also offer added perks like ‘skip-the-line’ access or access to expert commentary so you feel like a VIP.

Pro-tip: Hanging around waiting areas in airports is no fun when you’re in transit — find great things to do and places to eat using GateGuru (also a TripAdvisor company) whichever airport you’re at worldwide.

Type keywords related to your interest directly on TripAdvisor’s search bar for top-rated suggestions. No. 12 Let spontaneity be your guide

Not everyone is an expert at travel planning — most of us leave it to the last minute. TripAdvisor’s mobile app helps you navigate like you know the place with its Near Me Now feature — just open up the app and tap the feature to find nearby highly-rated things to do, restaurants to eat at, and if you’ve really been bad at planning your trip, find a hotel nearby you can book instantly on TripAdvisor. Aside from reviews, photos and contact details, you can also view information from Wikipedia, see how near you are in map view and get directions to where you want to go.

Pro-tip: For those who already have something in mind but aren’t sure where to go, here’s a shortcut— you can type keywords related to your interest directly on TripAdvisor’s search bar for top-rated suggestions. If you’re feeling sleepy after a heavy lunch, searching ‘Americano’ on TripAdvisor pulls out a list of perfect places near you to get a caffeine fix.

The app can also help you navigate subway stations near your destination. No. 13 Feel like a baller and get driven wherever you want

Be it an attraction, hotel, or restaurant, you can use the mobile app to find out how long it would take to get there and also how much it would cost in an Uber. It’s as easy as tapping on the Uber icon within the app and before you know it, you’re being driven to where you want to go. No more stressing about getting lost!

Pro-tip: If you’re more of a subway aficionado, the app can also help you navigate subway stations near your destination. And if you’re a walker, use the map embedded in the app to navigate.

When in doubt, save the names and addresses of places you’d like to visit in the local language. No. 14 Eat like a local even if you can’t speak like one

Whether you’re lost in the city, or lost in translation, there’s no need to panic. If you can’t speak the local language, use the TripAdvisor app to order the food that you want to eat. Just show the wait staff the photo of the dish you’d like to try when they take your order. No more embarrassing attempts to pronounce your dinner or mixing up what you order because you’ve said it wrong.

Pro-tip: When in doubt, save the names and addresses of places you’d like to visit in the local language as well so you don’t have to deal with ‘language barrier anxiety’ when asking for directions.

Share the unforgettable memories

This feature logs experiences even without an Internet connection, so you can avoid data and roaming charges. No. 15 Timeline where you’ve been so you don’t forget

Keep a log of your trip using TripAdvisor’s Travel Timeline feature within the mobile app. Add photos, ratings and reviews to hotels, restaurants, or attractions you visit so you can easily remember what you loved about that hidden gem you found and easily recall what you did on that special trip. Look back on your memories via the timeline view or the map view if you’re more of a visual person.

Pro-tip: This feature logs experiences even without an Internet connection, so you can avoid data and roaming charges. It is also private so only you can view it, unless you choose to share your log with those you trust.

No. 16 Brag away, you deserve it!

After all that planning and the wonderful trip you had, it’d be a shame to keep it all a secret! Share your reviews and your travel timeline with your friends and family, who may want to take a leaf out of your book and go where you’ve been.

Pro-tip: Your timeline easily exports out into message or email so you can share easily.