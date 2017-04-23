Tourists to Semporna doubled in 2016

Chacho said between January and March this year, Semporna has recorded 71,961 tourist arrivals, with 80 per cent of them from China. — Picture by Julia ChanSEMPORNA, April 23 ― Semporna recorded more than 100 per cent increase in tourists arrivals to the district last year, at more than 222,000 people, from 112,000 in 2015.

Its district officer, Dr Chacho Bullah, said the district recorded an average of 800 tourist arrivals daily last year.

He said between January and March this year, Semporna has recorded 71,961 tourist arrivals, with 80 per cent of them from China.

“In early March alone, nearly 1,000 tourists come to Semporna daily, with hotels and resorts fully booked two or three months before the Regatta Lepa,” he said at the Regatta Lepa Festival here today.

Chacho, who is also the Regatta Lepa Committee chairman, said the Regatta Lepa festival provided business opportunities for the people in Semporna. ― Bernama