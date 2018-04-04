Tourism Malaysia launches app for tourists’ safety

Tourism Malaysia’s director-general, Datuk Mirza Mohammad Taiyab said the app was created to work even without the Internet. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Tourism Malaysia today launched the ‘My Tourist Assist’ (MyTA) mobile application to ensure safe travel for tourists in the country.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Seri Mirza Mohammad Taiyab said the application that could be downloaded on Google Play Store and Apple App Store was developed by the digital technology company, Jana Tiga Holdings Sdn Bhd.

“This app allows tourists to get assistance from the authorities in case of an emergency situation whereby an emergency or SOS button will connect the user directly to the authorities.

“What’s more vital is that this application functions even when the user does not have Internet access and if an emergency signal is sent, the location of the users can be tracked through the technology being developed,” he said.

He told reporters this after the launch of the ‘My Tourist Assist’ application, which was officiated by Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah. Also present was Jana Tiga Holdings Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Seri James Wong.

At the function, Jana Tiga Holdings Sdn Bhd also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) to disseminate news for the convenience of foreign tourists visiting the country through the application.

The MoU was signed by Wong and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Datuk Zakaria Abdul Wahab.

Wong said through the application, tourists could access the news and information being channelled through the Bernama portal.

“If tourists want to keep abreast of the latest news outside and within the country, they can use the application and news provided by Bernama,” he said.

He said the application has various other functions, including essential services such as hospital, pharmacies, police, automated teller machines (ATM) and embassy locations. — Bernama