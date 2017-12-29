Tourism Ireland releases video of ‘Star Wars’ remote island hideaway

DUBLIN, Dec 29 — Ireland's tourism office is hoping to cash in on the country's starring role as Luke Skywalker's remote island hideaway in the latest edition of the Star Wars franchise.

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the craggy rocks of Skellig Michael — a small island that rises dramatically out of the Atlantic Ocean — double as Ahch-To, Luke's place of exile.

With a history that dates back to the sixth century, the site was once home to monks who made the remote island their sanctuary.

Audiences got a teaser glimpse of the island in the final clip of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, when Daisy Ridley's character Rey finally tracked down Luke Skywalker at his secret hideaway.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley behind the scenes on Skellig Michael. — Picture courtesy of Tourism IrelandBut in the latest movie, Ireland's wild and untamed coastline plays a supporting role for large chunks of the film, revealed director Rion Johnson.

When not cast in blockbuster films, the Unesco World Heritage Site serves as a sanctuary for seabirds.

“It's like a fairytale world,” said actor Mark Hamill in a promotional video for Tourism Ireland. “The sheep, and the cows and the ocean, you just can't believe your eyes.”

Replicas of Skellig Michael's sixth century monastic “beehive” huts were recreated for the film on the southwest coast of Ireland's mainland, which shares similar characteristics with Skellig.

Other shooting locations around Ireland include parts of its Wild Atlantic Way, and counties like Cork, Kerry, Clare and Donegal. — AFP-Relaxnews