Tourism in Slovenia boosted by Melania factor

US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a New Year’s Eve celebration with members and guests at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida December 31, 2016. ― Reuters picLJUBLJANA (Slovenia), Jan 31 ― The Slovenian tourism industry has been boosted by the fact that it is the home country of new United States First Lady Melania Trump, preliminary figures of the national Statistics Office showed today.

The number of overnight stays in Slovenia by American tourists jumped by 15.4 per cent in December and 10.2 per cent in the whole of 2016.

The total number of tourist overnight stays in Slovenia rose by 7.6 per cent to some 11.1 million in 2016 versus a rise of 7.2 per cent in 2015.

The overall number of foreign tourist stays was up by 10.3 per cent in the whole year with most visitors coming from Italy, Austria, Croatia, Germany and Serbia.

Slovenia's government expects tourism to help towards a further boost to the country's economy which is seen expanding by 2.9 per cent this year versus some 2.3 per cent in 2016. ― Reuters