Top 10 US cities for celebrating Easter revealed

A new list ranks New York as the best US city for celebrating Easter. ― AFP picNEW YORK, March 28 ― New York has been named the best US city for celebrating Easter, thanks to having the greatest number of chocolate shops, flower stores and brunch restaurants per capita in the country.

As the prospect of the first long weekend of spring draws near, a new list from personal finance website WalletHub has been released, ranking the best places to usher in the holiday in the US.

While New York City takes the lead for the sheer number of ways locals can enjoy Easter weekend, Boston holds the distinction of hosting the greatest number of Easter egg hunts per capita in the country.

To determine the ranking, Wallethub looked at everything from the share of the Christian population; local Easter traditions; events for kids; and Easter weather.

Rounding out the top five spots are St. Louis, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Los Angeles.

While Easter has become, perhaps, just as commercial as Christmas, there are certain cities in the US that celebrate the holiday's original religious roots more than others. Birmingham AL, for instance, takes the lead as the city with the highest Christian population per capita in the US, and naturally, boasts the greatest number of churches as well.

At the other end of the spectrum, the least festive cities for Easter-related merry-making include North Las Vegas, Hialeah, FL and Glendale, AZ.

Here are the top 10 cities for celebrating Easter in the US, according to WalletHub:

1. New York

2. St. Louis

3. Chicago

4. Pittsburgh

5. Los Angeles

6. Birmingham

7. Atlanta

8. Houston

9. Cincinnati

10. Orlando ― AFP-Relaxnews