Tokyo’s Keio Plaza hotel to welcome 6,500 doll guests

Keio Plaza Hotel in Tokyo celebrates the Japanese traditional Hinamatsuri Girls' Dolls Festival in a special exhibition held throughout February and March. ― AFP picTOKYO, Feb 1 ― For the annual Hinamatsuri Girls' Dolls Festival, the upmarket Shinjuku Tokyo hotel is hosting a special exhibition throughout February and March.

The Doll Festival is a celebration of traditional Japanese arts and ornaments and this year the centrepiece of the hotel's exhibit will be 6,500 hand-woven silk dolls, hung from the ceilings.

Each doll was specially created for the exhibit by the quilt artist Mitsuyo Matsuo and 90 members of her art group. Made from the fabric of old kimonos, every doll is also a representation of either a figure from the Japanese court of the Heian period (794-1185) or a representation of animals such as monkeys and ducks that have a spiritual connection with protection, health or good fortune.

The Hinamatsuri Girls' Dolls Festival will be familiar to all frequent visitors to Japan as an event that highlights the country's traditional "female culture" and acts as a visual representation of the nation's hopes for the health and happiness of its children.

The exhibition runs from February 1 through March 1. ― AFP-Relaxnews