Tickets for Ferrari Land in Spain to go on sale next week

Ferrari Land, PortAventura, Spain. — AFP-Relaxnews picPORTAVENTURA, Spain, Jan 28 — New details have emerged for the Ferrari theme park set to open in Spain this spring, which will be home to the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Europe.

Car enthusiasts and thrill seekers may want to bookmark January 31 on their calendar, the day tickets to Ferrari Land at PortAventura, located about an hour and a half outside Barcelona, go on sale.

Designed for both race car lovers and adrenaline junkies alike, the park allows visitors to get up close and personal with the luxury Italian car brand and experience the heart-pumping sensations of driving a Formula 1 race car.

The scene-stealing star of the show? A vertical accelerator that rockets riders up 112 meters at speeds of up to 180 km/hr in just five seconds.

Other attractions include Ferrari Land Gallery, an interactive exhibit that takes visitors through the history of the legendary Italian car maker, racetrack, free fall tower and bounce-back tower, F1 simulators, pit stop, and speedway for kids.

Visitors will also be entertained by three different shows.

Spread across 70,000 square meters at a price tag of €$100 million (RM474 million), Ferrari Land is the younger sister to Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi which opened in 2010.

At 86,000 square meters, Ferrari World can fit seven football fields.

A Ferrari theme park is also set to open in China, while a fourth is being eyed for North America.

Spain's Ferrari Land opens April 7 and adult ticket prices start at €60. — Afp-Relaxnews