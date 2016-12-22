Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:09 am GMT+8

Thousands gather at Stonehenge for winter solstice

Thursday December 22, 2016
09:44 AM GMT+8

Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn on Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, near Amesbury in south west Britain, December 21, 2016. — Reuters picVisitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn on Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, near Amesbury in south west Britain, December 21, 2016. — Reuters picSTONEHENGE, Dec 22 — More than five thousand pagans, druids and revelers gathered at Britain’s ancient monument Stonehenge yesterday to celebrate the winter solstice.

The sun rose at the site of the famed standing stones in the southwest English county of Wiltshire at 1:09pm ET, beginning the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.

People played musical instruments, while others sang and took photographs of the rising sun which will provide just under eight hours of sunlight yesterday, said English Heritage, which protects the historical site.

Thursday marks the start of longer days before the summer solstice in June.

“I am from South Africa, I came for the solstice, especially for the solstice. I am a Pagan, a witch and this is about the best place to be,” one woman said. — Reuters  

