This secret scuba diving site in Cuba is one of a kind (VIDEO)

HAVANA, Jan 25 ― Welcome to Jardines de la Reina, one of the most incredible dive sites in the world. Fewer than 1,500 lucky divers per year are allowed to visit this sprawling archipelago.

Bloomberg’s Michael Shane got a chance to check it out. ― Bloomberg

