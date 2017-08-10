These hotels, airlines offer the best travel rewards programmes

A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York November 16, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 10 — If you’re looking for a travel rewards programmeme where you won’t have to wait a decade before being able to redeem your points for an upgrade, your best bets are Alaska Airlines and Marriott.

For the third year in a row, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan topped the US News & World Report’s Best Airline Rewards Programmes, while Marriott Rewards took the top spot in the category of Best Hotel Rewards Programme.

According to editors, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan’s mileage-based earning structure makes it easier for travelers to earn miles compared to other revenue-based programmes. Its merger with Virgin America will fold the Virgin America Elevate programme into Alaska Airlines.

Thanks to the ease of earning points and its large international network of hotels in popular destinations — 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories — Marriott Rewards was ranked the best hotel rewards programme.

The Marriott hotel group includes brands such as the Ritz Carlton, W Hotels, Le Meridien, Sheraton, Marriott, Westin and Delta Hotels.

Members also benefit from complimentary wifi access, and can redeem their points towards booking experiences like sporting events and concerts.

For the ranking, editors look at membership benefits like free amenities, programme-affiliated credit cards, redeemable experiences, network coverage, and the ease of earning and redeeming free flights or night stays.

“Today’s travellers have so many rewards programmes to choose from, comparing and contrasting them based on your specific needs can be a challenge,” said Christine Smith, associate travel editor at US News.

“Our Best Travel Rewards Programmes rankings emphasise the ease of earning points and miles, and redeeming them for free nights and flights, which everyday travelers identify as a top reason to join a loyalty programme.”

Here are the winners:

Hotel Rewards Programmes

Marriott Rewards

Wyndham Rewards

Choice Privileges

World of Hyatt

Best Western Rewards



Airlines Rewards Programmes

Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

Delta SkyMiles

JetBlue TrueBlue

Southwest Rapid Rewards

United Mileage Plus — AFP-Relaxnews