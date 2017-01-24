These are the world’s top hotels for 2017, according to TripAdvisor travellers

Leading the top 10 list is the Aria Hotel Budapest by Library Hotel Collection, a boutique property that recreates the splendour of a Hungarian palace under the overall theme of music. — Handout via AFPPARIS, Jan 24 — A boutique hotel in Budapest themed after four genres of music has earned the lofty title of being the world’s best hotel 2017 among TripAdvisor guests, who gave it nearly unanimously high marks.

The online review and booking site released the winners of their 15th annual Travellers’ Choice Awards for Hotels today, based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected from travellers for more than 7,610 properties in 117 countries and regions worldwide.

Each of the four wings is dedicated to classical, opera, contemporary or jazz music, and décor is a playful mix between luxurious modern and classic design.

The Aria hotel received a five out of five bubble rating among its 719 reviews.

“This hotel was absolutely beautiful. The staff was amazing. Check out the rooftop bar for a fantastic view. The breakfast and happy hour are fabulous. Absolutely stay at this hotel when traveling to Budapest,” wrote one satisfied customer.

Overall, the 2017 edition of the Travellers’ Choice Awards for Hotels was dominated by the US, Italy and France which boast the most unique number of hotel winners.

The top-rated US hotel for 2017 is the Nantucket Hotel & Resort in Massachusetts, a 19th century property which underwent an extensive overhaul in 2012 that preserved its classic Nantucket exterior but modernised the interior for the needs of its 21st century guests.

In other categories, the Nayara Springs hotel in Costa Rica was identified as the top-rated luxury hotel among TripAdvisor travellers, while the Elm Tree Hotel in Wales took the title of best bargain hotel.

Here are the winners of the 2017 Travellers’ Choice Awards for Hotels:

1. Aria Hotel Budapest by Library Hotel Collection — Budapest, Hungary

The average nightly rate is US$288 (RM1,277).

Most affordable month to visit: March (US$252 per night)

2. Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Ubud, Indonesia

3. Turin Palace Hotel — Turin, Italy

4. Hotel The Serras — Barcelona, Spain

5. BoHo Prague Hotel — Prague, Czech Republic

6. Portrait Firenze — Florence, Italy

7. Shinta Mani Resort — Siem Reap Province, Cambodia

8. Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa — Hanoi, Vietnam

9. Tulemar Bungalows & Villas — Province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica

10. JA Manafaru — Haa Alif Atoll, Maldives — AFP-Relaxnews