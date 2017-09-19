These are the world’s best museums 2017, according to TripAdvisor

'Impressionism, Fashion, and Modernity' at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York 2013. — AFP picPARIS, Sept 19 — For the third year in a row, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has emerged the top-rated museum in the world in TripAdvisor's annual Travellers’ Choice Awards.

According to the 2017 edition of the awards, visits to the Met come with the highest rates of visitor satisfaction, with a five out of five bubble rating among its more than 44,600 reviews.

The Met boasts a collection that represents 5,000 years of art from around the world.

Over the weekend, the museum opened its highly anticipated exhibit Rodin at the Met, a collection of 50 marbles, bronzes, plasters and terracottas by the French sculptor Auguste Rodin, including his most iconic piece, ‘The Thinker.’

Meanwhile, winners of TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards are determined using an algorithm that takes into account the quantity and quality of reviews as well as ratings for museums worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period.

Here are the top 10 museums:

1. The Metropolitan Museum of Art - New York City, New York

2. The National WWII Museum - New Orleans, Louisiana

3. Musée d'Orsay - Paris, France

4. Art Institute of Chicago - Chicago, Illinois

5. State Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace - St. Petersburg, Russia

6. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum - New York City, New York

7. National Museum of Anthropology (Museo Nacional de Antropologia) - Mexico City, Mexico

8. Acropolis Museum - Athens, Greece

9. Prado National Museum - Madrid, Spain

10. V&A - Victoria and Albert Museum - London, UK — AFP-Relaxnews