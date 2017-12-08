These are the top trending destinations of 2018 on Airbnb

Airbnb bookings have risen a whopping 2,175 per cent for Gangneung, Korea making it the top trending destination of 2018 for the short-term vacation rental site. — APF picGANGNEUNG, Dec 8 — In advance of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, Airbnb bookings have risen a whopping 2,175 per cent for Gangneung, Korea making it the top trending destination of 2018 for the short-term vacation rental site.

After looking at the bookings made in the first half of next year, Airbnb has released its version of the top trending destinations for 2018.

Spectators of the 2018 winter games have been snapping up rooms and apartments in the seaside city of Gangneung, where some of the most popular winter sports — namely ice skating and hockey — will be held.

Travellers are also starting to get wind of the seaside resort town of Bournemouth, UK, which boasts an unusually warm microclimate, dramatic seascapes and pulsing nightlife, placing it second on the top trending list.

Booming downtown centres with burgeoning nightlife, art and dining scenes have also helped drive up bookings to midwestern cities like Indianapolis, IN (256 per cent) and Columbus, OH (254 per cent), which saw the strongest growth in the US.

Canada’s crown jewel, the Canadian Rockies, have also helped nearby cities within striking distance including Edmonton (284 per cent), Fernie (179 per cent) and Kelowna (170 per cent) experience major growth for 2018.

Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2017, drumming up major interest from travel brands and globetrotters alike.

The top trending destinations in Brazil, meanwhile, are oceanside communities described as quieter, smaller alternatives to Rio and Sao Paulo and include Matinhos (209 per cent), Guarapari (205 per cent) and Ubatuba (181 per cent).

Elsewhere in Asia, Guangzhou, the third largest city in China after Beijing and Shanghai, also experienced a 190 per cent spike in bookings, while Hanoi and Da Nang are also seeing a surge in bookings (212 and 255 per cent respectively).

Here are the top trending destinations on Airbnb in 2018:

Gangneung, Korea — 2,175 per cent

Bournemouth, UK — 353 per cent

Edmonton, Canada — 284 per cent

Indianapolis, IN — 256 per cent

Da Nang, Vietnam — 255 per cent

Columbus, OH — 254 per cent

Gazimagusa, Cyprus — 234 per cent

Bilbao, Spain — 234 per cent

Hanoi, Vietnam — 212 per cent

Matinhos, Brazil — 209 per cent

Cardiff, UK — 206 per cent

Guarapari, Brazil — 205 per cent

Minneapolis, MN — 193 per cent

Oita, Japan — 190 per cent

Dunedin, New Zealand — 185 per cent

Mar del Plata, Argentina — 181 per cent

Fernie, Canada — 179 per cent

Zagreb, Croatia — 175 per cent

Mykonos, Greece — 173 per cent

Mazatlan, Mexico — 169 per cent

Here are the most popular cities on Airbnb:

1. Tokyo

2. Paris

3. Osaka

4. New York City

5. London

6. Rome

7. Orlando

8. Miami

9. Sydney

10. Lisbon — AFP-Relaxnews